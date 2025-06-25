Zion Outdoors Honors Veterans with Free Concrete Resurfacing Projects Across Texas for 4th of July

Zion Outdoors gives back to veterans with free concrete makeovers through its Walkways 4 Warriors program in cities across Texas.

Every 100 jobs we complete, we give one away to a veteran, this isn’t a promotion—it’s a promise.”” — Jordan Winar

TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Independence Day around the corner, one Texas-based outdoor living company is honoring the spirit of service in a powerful way—by transforming the homes of local heroes.Zion Outdoors, a leader in concrete resurfacing and creator of the proprietary Gem-Scape system, is now accepting nominations for its next Walkways 4 Warriors project. The program awards free backyard or entryway transformations to deserving veterans in the Dallas–Fort Worth, Austin, or San Antonio areas.Walkways 4 Warriors has already made a lasting impact across Texas. Veterans have received custom resurfacing projects that turn unsafe, aging concrete into beautiful, usable spaces at no cost. Whether it’s a cracked driveway, a faded patio, or a pool deck that’s become hazardous, Zion Outdoors uses Gem-Scape to create safer, cooler, and more stunning outdoor surfaces without demolition.“We want to feature someone this summer,” Winar added. “If you know a veteran who deserves this, now’s the time to tell us.”Nominations can be submitted at zionoutdoors.com/walkways-for-warriors Gem-Scape is a Texas-born concrete resurfacing system that transforms plain outdoor surfaces into elegant finishes that look like natural travertine, flagstone, or slate—all while staying cool under foot in the summer heat. The system is highly durable, low-maintenance, and customizable, making it ideal for patios, driveways, walkways, and pool decks.Zion Outdoors has earned hundreds of 5-star reviews from homeowners across Texas, known not only for their craftsmanship, but for their commitment to community. The company’s Walkways 4 Warriors program is just one example of how they continue to serve.Check out two of our completed Walkways 4 Warriors projects to see the impact firsthand. Project 1 and Project 2 , both completed in Dallas, highlight the personal stories behind this mission and the gratitude we bring to life through meaningful transformations.To schedule interviews, live segments, or site visits, please contact:Jordan WinarZion OutdoorsEmail: connect@zionoutdoors.comPhone: 866-ASK-ZIONWebsite: www.zionoutdoors.com

Walkways 4 Warriors Gives Back To Veterans | Jordan Winar, Co-Founder of Zion Outdoors

