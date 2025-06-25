QuickCap to Process Over 50% of Participating ACO PC Flex Claims Payments at Launch

The ACO Primary Care Flex (PC Flex) model officially launches Partial Payment of Prospective Primary Care Payment (PPCP) Claims Reductions on July 1, 2025.

We’re honored to be supporting over half of the PC Flex ACOs and are eager to assist even more organizations in thriving under PC Flex.” — MedVision, Inc. CEO Albert B. Sosa

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of value-based care is set to make a significant advancement as the ACO Primary Care Flex (PC Flex) model officially launches Partial Payment of Prospective Primary Care Payment (PPCP) Claims Reductions on July 1, 2025.This groundbreaking Medicare Shared Savings Program model enables accountable care organizations (ACOs) to provide smarter and more adaptable primary care to their members. At the forefront of this initiative is MedVision ’s QuickCap , which will manage claims for over 50% of all participating PC Flex ACOs at the time of launch.QuickCap serves as a value-based healthcare administration platform utilized by organizations across the country to oversee claims and capitation payments, implement incentive programs, monitor care data, and streamline operations. Its proven performance, dependability, and adaptability have established it as the preferred system for ACOs gearing up for PC Flex and existing ACO REACH participants.Designed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the ACO PC Flex model offers ACOs within the Medicare Shared Savings Program upfront funding, moving away from the conventional fee-for-service model. This program motivates organizations to invest in impactful, community-oriented primary care strategies that lead to improved outcomes.To specifically tailor QuickCap for the ACO PC Flex model, MedVision worked closely with ACO leaders and clients to collect comprehensive feedback, refine features, and ensure the system meets the practical needs of primary care organizations. The system goes beyond claims processing; it provides ACOs with the flexibility to develop and implement payment models that streamline payments for their practices.“We’re proud to have created something in collaboration with those who need it most,” stated MedVision CEO Albert Sosa. “QuickCap embodies the insights of the very individuals who utilize it. It’s intelligent, scalable, and purposefully designed.”Moreover, this support is set to grow. In partnership with our strategic partners and ACO advisors, we are excited for the new sprint launching alongside the model, QuickCap is introducing enhancements aimed at providing ACOs with even greater control, visibility, and efficiency in their operations.“We’re incredibly thankful to the ACOs that have placed their trust in QuickCap during this crucial transition,” Sosa continued. “We’re honored to be supporting over half of the PC Flex ACOs and are eager to assist even more organizations in thriving under PC Flex."We recognize that a significant part of the challenge lies in possessing the know-how to implement these models. Therefore, QuickCap is excited to unveil a strategic alliance with a professional services firm. This partnership is designed to improve clients' efficiency in managing their claims processes by utilizing the combined strengths of both entities.If you want to gain insights into how organizations are managing PC Flex and ACO REACH operations or discover how QuickCap can assist in these efforts, reach out to the MedVision team at qcsupport@quickcap.net to arrange your complimentary, tailored demo.About MedVisionMedVision, a leader in healthcare technology for three decades, has a proven track record in enhancing interoperational efficiency. Earning the trust of numerous healthcare practices, MedVision empowers them to improve population health management, streamline care coordination, and optimize value-based care delivery strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.