MedVision Partners with NexJ Health to Pave the Way for Advanced Value-based Care Solutions and At-risk Physician Groups
We are pleased to be partnering with NexJ Health to bring our respective platforms to our client bases nationally.”ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedVision, Inc., a pioneer in automation and workflow solutions for value-based and risk-based organizations, today announces a transformative partnership with NexJ Health Inc., a leader in the virtual care sector focused on chronic condition management and mental wellbeing improvement. This collaboration aims to elevate MedVision’s healthcare solutions through the integration of the innovative NexJ Connected Wellness platform.
— MedVision, Inc. CEO Albert B. Sosa
Extended nationally, this partnership fortifies MedVision's commitment to delivering cutting-edge healthcare solutions for clients engaged in value-based and risk-based care programs across the United States.
Through this collaboration, MedVision's robust suite of applications will incorporate NexJ’s proven wellness solutions on a national scale, optimizing end-to-end workflows for diverse operational structures. Solutions like MedVision’s QuickCap v7.0 automate administrative functions, enhancing healthcare processes and elevating productivity. The inclusion of the NexJ Connected Wellness platform further contributes to more efficient managed care for organizations and end patients alike.
In response to the growing preference for value-based care models, MedVision recognizes the importance of enhancing organizational capabilities for optimal outcomes. This partnership signifies a significant stride toward bridging the gap between healthcare administration excellence and holistic patient wellbeing. NexJ Connected Wellness, with evidence-based virtual programs substantiated by peer-reviewed published research, empowers healthcare organizations to address patients' comprehensive health needs and manage risks associated with the full spectrum of chronic conditions.
“We are pleased to be partnering with NexJ Health to bring our respective platforms to our client bases nationally,” says Albert Sosa, CEO of MedVision, Inc., “Our complementary offerings together serve as a strong solution to help delegated risk-based organizations achieve excellent outcomes, and deliver on incentive arrangement opportunities.”
"We are extremely pleased to partner with MedVision, a national leader in administrative platforms for value-based and other innovative delivery models,” says Daniela Liggio, President of NexJ Health. “This partnership will enable MedVision's and NexJ's clients to deliver on their commitment to manage their populations’ whole health, while also managing risk of incentive arrangement opportunities.”
In a strategic alliance poised to redefine healthcare solutions, MedVision, Inc., and NexJ Health collaborate to leverage not only their established client bases but also explore untapped opportunities within value-based and risk-based organizations across the United States. MedVision's expertise in healthcare technology positions them as a leader, ensuring a wealth of experience and a track record of optimizing operational efficiency. Complementing this, NexJ Health brings a game-changing platform backed by peer-reviewed clinical research, substantiating its efficacy in delivering exceptional results. Together, these industry powerhouses are poised to revolutionize the healthcare landscape and pioneer innovative solutions for organizations nationwide.
ABOUT MedVision, Inc.
MedVision, Inc., a trailblazer in healthcare technology for nearly three decades, boasts a distinguished history of enhancing interoperation efficiency. With a reputation earned through the trust of numerous healthcare organizations, MedVision empowers them to elevate population health management, streamline care coordination, and optimize value-based care delivery strategies. Since its inception in 1994, MedVision has been at the forefront, developing sophisticated and multifunctional healthcare application solutions capable of handling diverse operational structures. These solutions effectively manage complete end-to-end workflow for delegated Value-Based and Risk-Based Organizations (RBOs). MedVision's innovative approach spans core lines of business, covering Medicare, Medicaid/Medi-Cal, and commercial plans within various business structures, such as IPAs, MSOs, PHOs, TPAs, ACOs, FQHCs, PACE plans, and other Specialty Carve-Out networks. For further information about MedVision, Inc., please visit www.medvision-solutions.com, reach out via email at info@quickcap.net, or call 847-222-1006.
ABOUT NexJ Health Inc.
NexJ Health Inc. is a provider of patient-facing population health management solutions that deliver patient engagement for chronic disease prevention and management. At NexJ Health, we believe that the most efficient and cost-effective way to offset the rise in chronic disease is to empower patients, with the support of their families, friends, and healthcare professionals, to actively participate in managing their own chronic condition(s). By engaging patients through NexJ Connected Wellness, we help to achieve healthcare’s quintuple aim: improve the patient experience, improve population health, lower the per capita cost of care, increase provider satisfaction, and deliver business efficiency. For more information about NexJ Health visit www.nexjhealth.com, e-mail info@nexjhealth.com, or call 416-227-3700.
Albert B. Sosa
MedVision, Inc.
+1 847-222-1006
info@quickcap.net
