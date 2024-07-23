MedVision and Zakipoint Health Unite to Transform Healthcare Member Engagement
MedVision, a leading innovator in healthcare administration solutions, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Zakipoint Health Inc.
This strategic alliance will provide periodic data feeds from MedVision's QuickCap platform to Zakipoint Health's cutting-edge zConnect system and app, providing clients with unparalleled tools to enhance member engagement, streamline costs, and significantly improve healthcare outcomes.
— MedVision, Inc. CEO Albert B. Sosa
This strategic alliance will provide periodic data feeds from MedVision’s QuickCap platform to Zakipoint Health’s cutting-edge zConnect system and app, providing clients with unparalleled tools to enhance member engagement, streamline costs, and significantly improve healthcare outcomes. MedVision clients can now harness Zakipoint Health’s advanced tools to significantly boost member engagement, particularly for high-risk members, while effectively minimizing costs and optimizing long-term expenditures.
Third-party administrators (TPAs) using QuickCap can leverage zConnect with their user-friendly platform, which patients can engage with. The combination of these solutions equips clients with data analytics and automated tools, greatly reducing the steps TPAs need to take to optimize and lower a patient’s healthcare costs. Furthermore, this solution also helps TPAs, self-insured organizations, and other payors meet Medicare and Medicaid CMS price transparency requirements enacted in July 2022.
Designed to revolutionize member interactions, the zConnect app provides a seamless and intuitive interface. It is an all-in-one app that provides easy but secure access to members' healthcare information, from IDs to provider directories, used services, and spending summaries for each plan. Crucial information, such as the Explanation of Benefits (EOB) and Benefit Documents, is accessible by both members and providers in real-time.
The expanded functionality empowers members to make informed decisions and effectively manage their healthcare costs.
AI-Driven, Customizable, and Member-Centric Solutions
The zConnect app stands out with its customizable widgets, allowing each MedVision client to tailor the app according to their specific health plans. This level of customization ensures a more relevant and engaging user experience, aligning with each client’s unique requirements and enhancing overall member satisfaction.
Central to the zConnect app’s capabilities is its AI-driven chatbot, which streamlines member support by reducing customer service call volumes by at least 15%. This feature is complemented by a 1:1 live chat option with Customer Service Representatives and nurse case managers, providing members with immediate, personalized assistance while efficiently managing support costs.
Zakipoint Health’s zConnect app demonstrates remarkable integration efficiency, with clients' implementations completed in under 90 days. The app combines a personalized mobile experience, an administrative portal, and a predictive analytics platform, ensuring a comprehensive and effective solution for enhancing member engagement and controlling healthcare costs.
Increasing Engagement, Reducing Costs
Ramesh Kumar, CEO of Zakipoint Health, said the collaboration with MedVision is a step in the right direction towards helping TPAs reduce healthcare spending.
“We are excited to bring advanced member engagement solutions to your fingertips. Our unified member experience with the cost estimator tool is easy to implement, and our goal is to help TPAs scale their business with our innovative solutions.,” said Kumar in a statement.
Meanwhile, MedVision CEO Albert Sosa says the partnership is part of the company's continuous drive to provide clients with the best tools to meet their goals.
"Our partnership with Zakipoint Health represents a strategic milestone in our mission to empower healthcare organizations with the most advanced engagement and cost management tools available. This collaboration will drive significant value for our clients, enabling them to achieve greater efficiency and deliver improved healthcare outcomes,” he added.
MedVision’s partnership with Zakipoint Health reiterates the company’s drive to enhance healthcare with innovative solutions and data-driven actions.
About MedVision, Inc.
MedVision, Inc., a leader in healthcare technology for three decades, has a proven track record in enhancing interoperation efficiency. Earning the trust of numerous healthcare practices, we empower them to improve population health management, streamline care coordination, and optimize value-based care delivery strategies.
About Zakipoint Health Inc.
Zakipoint Health is a company on a mission to bring transparency, direction, and personalization to healthcare consumers. We bring all benefit services, data, insights, and tools into one place for members on a self-insured plan. With a best-in-class platform, reporting, and engagement tools, we identify risks, drive action, connect with members, and track success, empowering companies to reduce risk and costs while creating healthier, more engaged members.
