Statement by the Prime Minister, Robert Golob, on the increase of defence spending

SLOVENIA, June 23 - As much as 2 percent of GDP will be allocated to the basic defence capabilities. In addition, it is envisaged that 1.5 percent of GDP will be devoted to the wider defence areas, such as healthcare system, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. An additional up to 1.5 percent of GDP could be devoted to strengthening Slovenia's resilience, including civil protection, shelters, research and development, and other supporting capabilities.

All of the above figures are long-term and will be achieved gradually until 2035.

This year, Slovenia's defence expenditure totals 2 percent of GDP, next year it will increase to 2.2 percent, and then gradually an additional 0.2 percent or more each subsequent year. In 2029, an overview of the situation will be conducted to determine whether it would be reasonable to further increase defence expenditure.

Slovenia will continue being a responsible member of the Alliance. All investments will be invested prudently, taking into consideration people's true needs – we consider strength as wisdom, and safety as the way to peace.