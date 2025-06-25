JARC Florida to Celebrate Topping Off of New Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center in Boca Raton

JARC Florida Caryn J Clayman Life Skills Center Rendering JPG

13,000 sq.ft. Facility to Open in December, Expanding Job Training, Life Skills, and Support Services for Adults with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities

This center will support individuals through every stage of their lives.” — Caryn Clayman, Past President and current Board Member of JARC

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JARC Florida, a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that provides programs and services to educate and empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host a Topping Off Ceremony on Friday, June 27, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. to celebrate the construction progress of the new 13,000-square-foot Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center. Located on the Lynne & Howard Halpern JARC Campus in Boca Raton, the new facility is expected to open in December 2025.The Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center will significantly expand JARC’s capacity to serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities at all stages of life – providing space, support, training, and opportunities that promote independence and community inclusion.“This center will support individuals through every stage of their lives,” said Caryn Clayman, Past President and current Board Member of JARC. “As young adults transition out of high school, the center will help them develop essential employment and community navigation skills, and it will continue to serve them well into retirement. This center represents a natural progression of the vision my father had when he created the Clayman Training & Resource Center, and I am proud to carry that vision forward.”The four-story center will include:• First Floor: Madeline & Alan Blinder ADAPT Center – Designed for older adults with disabilities to age in place while engaging in enriching, daily activities. Includes the Nicole & Jeffrey Goldberg Ability Garden and an indoor/outdoor classroom.• Second Floor: Lynne & Howard Halpern Supported Living Center – A space fostering independent living, socialization, and community engagement.• Third Floor: Platnick Family Transition Center – Helping young adults bridge the gap between school and adulthood. Features the Paul Markhoff Mainstreet, a cityscape simulation offering real-world job training.• Fourth Floor: Marcus Foundation Enrichment & Training Center – An expansion of the successful Dr. Allen & Anette Stone Adult Day Training program, providing skill development in manufacturing, packaging, and mail services.The new building is a cornerstone of JARC’s $15 million Capital Campaign, which aims to fund construction and establish an endowment for long-term sustainability. The campaign is nearing its goal, but additional support is still needed.Currently, JARC serves 250 clients daily, including 76 residents in group homes, 32 in supported apartments, and up to 175 in adult day programs. Demand is growing, and the organization expects to expand its services to 20–75 new clients in the next year.“There is nothing else like JARC,” said Jeffrey Zirulnick, CEO of JARC Florida. “The Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center will allow us to grow, evolve, and better meet the rising needs of individuals and families across our community.”Naming opportunities remain available, and the campaign is led by Co-Chairs Lynne & Howard Halpern, Elizabeth & Peter Levine, and Ronni & David Sommer.To learn more or contribute, visit https://jarcfl.org/coming-soon/ Topping Off CeremonyDate: Friday, June 27, 2025Time: 9:30 a.m.Location: JARC Florida – 21160 95th Ave. South, Boca Raton (on the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County campus)About JARC FL JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization’s vision is to remove barriers to independence so that each person with intellectual and developmental disabilities is better able to reach his or her potential. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org

