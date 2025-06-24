RFK Jr. testifies on HHS budget proposal during House subcommittee hearing

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. today appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health for a hearing to testify on the HHS fiscal year 2026 budget proposal, which requests $94.7 billion.

AHA members received a Special Bulletin May 2 with information on some of the discretionary budget proposals that could impact hospitals and health systems. The FY 2026 budget request, which includes top line discretionary funding priorities, is not binding but can act as a starting point for Congress and the administration as they begin the appropriations process to fund the government.