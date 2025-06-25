Kansas Bankruptcy Attorney Releases Free eBook to Help Residents Escape the Debt Spiral

Most of the clients I meet aren’t irresponsible; they’re hardworking people stuck in a cycle of minimum payments, unexpected bills, and rising stress” — Malissa L. Walden

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As inflation and rising interest rates push families into financial distress, Malissa L. Walden, founder of Walden Legal Solutions, has released a free guide to help Kansas and Missouri residents break free from overwhelming debt. Bankruptcy is your Constitutional right, designed to protect honest people and offer a real fresh start.

The new eBook, “The Bankruptcy Blueprint: How To Keep Your Home, Car & Paycheck Even If You Are Drowning In Debt,” explains how bankruptcy works and how it can provide real, legal relief for those struggling to stay afloat.

“Most of the clients I meet aren’t irresponsible; they’re hardworking people stuck in a cycle of minimum payments, unexpected bills, and rising stress,” said Walden. “This blueprint is for anyone who feels like they’re drowning. Bankruptcy isn’t the end, it’s the beginning of financial freedom.”

Inside the eBook, you’ll discover:

How to stop the debt spiral before it gets worse

What bankruptcy can (and can’t) do, in plain English

How to legally stop wage garnishments, foreclosures, and creditor lawsuits

The difference between Chapter 7 and Chapter 13

What assets you can keep and how to protect your future

Download your free copy at:

https://waldenlegalsolutions.com/bankruptcy-blueprint

For many, this is the first step toward peace of mind. The guide also includes an invitation to schedule a no-cost Debt-Free Strategy Session with Malissa L. Walden.

With over 20 years of experience, Malissa L. Walden has helped hundreds of clients turn financial chaos into calm. Known for her compassionate, non-judgmental approach, she brings a human touch to one of life’s most stressful situations.

