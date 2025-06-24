Sheikh Musa Drammeh to Receive 2025 AMMWEC Changemakers Award

Honoring Interfaith Leadership and Muslim-Jewish Solidarity in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) is proud to announce that Sheikh Musa Drammeh will be honored with a 2025 Changemakers Award at the upcoming Women Changemakers Conference in Washington, D.C. on July 21. The award recognizes exceptional leaders who are advancing pluralism, religious freedom, and interfaith solidarity across the United States and beyond.A respected Muslim community leader and longtime interfaith advocate, Sheikh Musa Drammeh has worked tirelessly to build bridges between Muslim and Jewish communities, foster civic engagement, and promote peace through education. Based in the Bronx, New York, Sheikh Drammeh is the founder of the Muslim Media Corporation, the Peace December movement, and the Halal School for America. His unwavering commitment to coexistence and moral leadership has been a beacon of hope in a time of division and distrust.“Sheikh Musa Drammeh embodies the spirit of moral courage and cross-cultural alliance that AMMWEC strives to amplify,” said Anila Ali , AMMWEC President. “Whether leading peace walks through the streets of New York or standing up against antisemitism and extremism, he has consistently shown that Muslim leadership rooted in faith and justice can uplift entire communities.”The 2025 Women Changemakers Conference will bring together policymakers, civil society leaders, and faith-based advocates to confront rising extremism, misogyny, and hate, and to uplift voices of women and allies who are reshaping the narrative of Muslim civic leadership in America.To register for the conference, visit www.ammwec.org or email info@ammwec.org.

