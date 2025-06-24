APG Unveils ECO Low Profile Tube: Where Style Meets Sustainable Innovation

Introducing the ECO Low Profile Tube by APG – Where Style Meets Sustainability in Premium Packaging.

Sleek, sustainable, and customizable, APG’s new ECO Low Profile Tube delivers premium packaging with a reduced environmental footprint.

This launch exemplifies our continued commitment to packaging innovation that meets the sustainability needs of today’s top beauty and personal care brands” — Hannah Palese, Director of Communication

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APackaging Group APG ) Launches ECO Low Profile Tube – Combining Sustainable Style with Superior PerformanceAPackaging Group (APG), a women-owned leader in sustainable packaging solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the ECO Low Profile Tube. Engineered for brands that value both visual impact and environmental responsibility, this tube offers a minimalist design with maximum eco-conscious performance.The ECO Low Profile Tube is built with a 5-layer PE/PP construction, providing premium barrier protection and durability. Designed with user experience in mind, it features a flip-top cap for easy, hygienic dispensing, along with a streamlined silhouette that enhances on-shelf appeal. Ideal for skincare, haircare, and personal care products, the tube is available in a variety of custom colors and decorative finishes—including hot-stamp, heat transfer, and embossing options."This launch exemplifies our continued commitment to packaging innovation that meets the sustainability needs of today’s top beauty and personal care brands," said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "The ECO Low Profile Tube is not only beautiful but also responsibly engineered using less plastic, and it’s even available in a plant-based sugar cane material option."The SKU: APG-770193 boasts a 200ml capacity and supports a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces—a key differentiator for indie and scaling brands. With full Pantone color availability and numerous decoration methods, brands can create high-impact packaging that aligns with their visual identity."Packaging should be as refined and thoughtful as the product inside," said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. "We’re proud to offer a solution that blends superior engineering, eye-catching design, and reduced environmental impact. It reflects everything APG stands for."Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG has quickly emerged as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care industries, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, Victoria's Secret, and many more.APG produces over 600 million pieces annually and proudly maintains EcoVadis Platinum sustainability recognition, a distinction awarded to only the top 1% of companies worldwide. The company also offers APR Designfor Recyclability and RecyClass recognized packaging solutions as part of its deep commitment to ESG principles.To explore the ECO Low Profile Tube or request samples, visit https://apackaginggroup.com or email sales@apackaginggroup.com.

