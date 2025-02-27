Groundbreaking Japanese Long COVID Treatment Now Available in the U.S.

Long Covid Specialist EAT procedure

A new treatment, previously only in Japan, is helping patients in the U.S.. Dr. Robert Groysman, a leading Long COVID specialist, is now offering EAT Therapy.

For too long, Long COVID patients have been dismissed or left without effective solutions.” — Dr Robert Groysman

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For millions of Long COVID sufferers, relief has been out of reach—until now. A non-invasive treatment, previously available only in Japan, is now helping patients recover in the U.S.. Dr. Robert Groysman, a leading Long COVID specialist, has introduced Epipharyngeal Abrasive Therapy (EAT) to his Dallas-based clinic, offering new hope to those battling chronic fatigue, brain fog, and lingering inflammation.A Simple Therapy Changing Long COVID Recovery EAT therapy , widely recognized in Japan for its effectiveness, is a non-invasive treatment which directly targets persistent post-viral inflammation. Unlike traditional Long COVID treatments which focus on symptoms, EAT works at the root cause, reducing immune overactivation, restoring autonomic balance, and alleviating conditions like brain fog, postnasal drip, dizziness, and chronic fatigue.“For too long, Long COVID patients have been dismissed or left without effective solutions,” said Dr. Robert Groysman, MD, a board-certified interventional pain specialist with over a decade of experience in advanced neuromodulation treatments. “I have seen visible and noticeable improvement with each EAT procedure. As the bleeding from the mucosa decreases, so do the symptoms. It is a great tool in the Long COVID treatment arsenal.”How EAT Therapy WorksEAT therapy is a gentle nasal and throat treatment to stimulate the epipharyngeal region, a key area linked to immune system regulation and autonomic nervous system function. EAT therapy helps the body recover from on-going Long COVID symptoms by calming inflammation and improving vagus nerve function.✔ Targets the root cause of symptoms, not just the effects✔ Restores autonomic nervous system balance (beneficial for patients with dysautonomia and POTS)✔ Reduces chronic inflammation contributing to fatigue and brain fog✔ Enhances respiratory function, addressing post nasal drip and sinus inflammation✔ Fast, non-invasive, and safe, with minimal downtimeReal People, Real Results: Patient Success Stories“Thank you Dr. Robert for being one big step on my son’s recovery. It was a 39 month journey with more than 50 doctors/therapists. The EAT procedures were able to get rid of all the focal inflammation, so he was able to further progress to get rid of the POTS, PEM, and chronic fatigue. Merry Christmas to you and your team, and all the people here ! Do not give up, the human body is magic, we should all be able to heal! – SS 12/2024” – S.S., Long COVID PatientPatients receiving EAT therapy have reported significant improvements in mental clarity, breathing function, and overall energy levels. In Japan, the therapyhas been used successfully for years to treat chronic post-viral conditions, and now patients in the U.S. can access this groundbreaking treatment.Offering Advanced Long COVID Treatments to More PatientsDr. Groysman is at the forefront of advancing Long COVID care, offering EAT therapy alongside other proven treatments like Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) and Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS). His clinic welcomes both U.S. and international patients, offering telemedicine consultations in over 240 languages.“The majority of people with Long COVID also have chronic epipharyngitis. It is responsible for causing many of the symptoms, as the immune system continues to respond, leading to neuroexcitatory molecules causing chronic inflammation. EAT therapy directly addresses this issue, making a significant impact on recovery.” said Dr. Groysman.Inquire Today: Limited Appointments AvailableBook a consultation: www.covidinstitute.org Call our office: (214) 390-7557For media inquiries: info@covidinstitute.orgAbout Dr. Robert GroysmanDr. Robert Groysman, MD, is a board-certified interventional pain specialist and Long COVID expert known for pioneering multimodal treatments for post-viral conditions. With extensive experience in Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), and Epipharyngeal Abrasive Therapy (EAT), he is at the forefront of providing science-backed solutions for patients suffering from Long COVID and related disorders.MEDIA CONTACT:COVID Institute(214) 390-7557info@covidinstitute.org

