Puerto Rico Debuts Premium Artisanal Rum Collection, Reinforcing Its Title as the Rum Capital of the World

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puerto Rico has taken a bold step forward in the evolution of its iconic rum industry with the launch of eight new artisanal brands in the U.S. market. This unprecedented expansion of the Rums of Puerto Rico portfolio not only strengthens the island’s position as the Rum Capital of the World, but also showcases its ability to innovate, diversify, and further elevate the global standard of quality and authenticity that defines Puerto Rican rum.Backed by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), this initiative is rooted in a centuries-old tradition of excellence. From world-renowned producers to emerging craft distilleries, Puerto Rican rum has earned its reputation through purity, complexity, and meticulous production. That legacy is now enriched with the addition of Artesano Rum, Boricua Rum, Caray Rum, Ron Pepon, Tres Clavos Rum, and Trigo Reserva Aneja Rum. A new generation of labels that blend passion, technique, and distinctive character.These emerging distillers represent the island's expanding network of 11 rum distilleries, which produce more than 80 rum expressions, showcasing the diversity and expertise of Puerto Rican rum makers.These brands took center stage at the Seatrade Cruise Global Show and F&B@Sea Expo in Miami, drawing attention from spirits professionals and distributors eager for authentic, high-quality rums.The launch coincided with F1 Miami festivities, where the “Rums, Cars & Cigars” event— hosted by the Ferrari Miami Chapter—allowed elite guests to savor Puerto Rico’s artisanal rums alongside luxury cars and fine cigars, setting a new standard for experiential branding.At the prestigious VINEXPO America 2025 in Miami Beach, Puerto Rican rums continued to shine. Distributors such as Mexcor Florida and Dozortev & Son (New Jersey) are committed to carrying select artisan labels, with California and Illinois expected to follow in the third quarter of 2025. These deals mark a significant step forward in expanding the island's rum footprint in both the U.S. and Latin America.Sebastián Negrón-Reichard, Secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce of Puerto Rico, emphasized that his office is committed to promoting all rum-related enterprises across the island, from small-batch distilleries to global powerhouses.“Puerto Rico’s rum industry is a pillar of our economy and culture. Our support extends across the board—from the largest producers like Bacardí, Don Q, and Caribbean Distillers, to the new wave of artisanal innovators,” said Secretary Negrón-Reichard. “We are proud to showcase our heritage and quality to the world, and our goal is clear: make Puerto Rican rum the global standard.”Upcoming Highlights:• Puerto Rican Summit – Orlando, FL• “Rum Is Fun” Book Launch• Brooklyn Bar Convent• Whiskies & Fire Tour, Austin Texas – Featuring Puerto Rico’s only rum entry and a live masterclassWith more than 80 expressions across 11 distilleries, Puerto Rico’s rum industry continues to evolve, blending century-old traditions with innovation. The collaborative efforts between government and industry ensure that the Rums of Puerto Rico remain a symbol of excellence, cultural pride, and economic vitality.Key Consumption Trends:Overall U.S. Rum Market & Puerto Rico's Share:• The U.S. rum market was estimated at USD 2.91 billion in 2024, accounting for about 72.15% of the North American rum market.• The market is projected to grow, reaching an estimated USD 5.33 billion by 2030.• Over 70% of the rum sold in the United States originates from Puerto Rico. This highlights the substantial impact Puerto Rican rum has on the U.S. market.• In 2020, the U.S. consumed over 70% of the 35 million gallons (160 million liters) that Puerto Rico produced.Who Consumes More & In What States:While specific data on Puerto Rican rum consumption by state is not readily available, we can infer trends from overall U.S. rum consumption and the substantial market share of Puerto Rican rum.Key Consumption Trends:• Leading States: Florida consistently leads in rum consumption, representing approximately 15% of the total U.S. market in 2024, an increase from 12% in 2019. The Miami, Ft. Lauderdale metropolitan area stands as a significant hub for rum sales. Other top-consuming states include New York (8%), California (7%), Texas (6%), Illinois (4%), Michigan (4%), Pennsylvania (4%), and Wisconsin (4%). The strong presence of distributors in key states like Florida, New Jersey, California, and Illinois for these new artisanal brands is strategically aligned with these consumption patterns.• Age Demographics: The U.S. rum market is increasingly being driven by younger consumers, particularly those aged 25-44. The 25-34 age group represents the largest share of rum consumers, accounting for over 20% of the market. This demographic, often referred to as Millennials and Gen Z, is drawn to premium, craft spirits, as well as the growing popularity of rum in cocktails and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The introduction of artisanal rums is well-positioned to capture the attention of these discerning consumers, who seek authentic and high-quality experiences.Economic Impact for Puerto Rico:The robust consumption of Puerto Rican rum in the U.S. market translates directly into significant economic benefits for the island. The "cover-over" tax program, a longstanding agreement, ensures that excise taxes collected on Puerto Rican rum sold in the United States are returned to Puerto Rico. This revenue stream provides critical funding for:• Job Creation: Supporting thousands of direct and indirect jobs across the rum industry, from sugarcane cultivation and distillation to bottling, logistics, and marketing.• Local Producers: Empowering both established distilleries and emerging artisanal brands, fostering innovation and diversification within the industry. The success of these new artisanal brands in the U.S. market will directly bolster these smaller producers, enabling them to expand operations, invest in new technologies, and create more local opportunities.• Government Services and Infrastructure: The substantial tax revenue generated from rum sales contributes significantly to Puerto Rico's general fund, supporting essential public services and infrastructure development.• Cultural Preservation: Reinforcing Puerto Rico's identity as the "Rum Capital of the World" and promoting its rich cultural heritage globally.By launching these new artisanal brands and expanding their U.S. footprint, Puerto Rico is not only catering to evolving consumer preferences but also strategically strengthening a vital pillar of its economy, ensuring continued growth and prosperity for its people and producers.US Contact:Yeny-Paola RicoTu-Be Marketing INCOffice@tu-Bebranding.com

