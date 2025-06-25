Victoria Rader and YU2SHINE Introduce Spiritual Gene Coding for Soul-Aligned Quantum Transformation

Gene Coding YU2SHINE.com Spiritual Genes

Victoria Rader, PhD, Launches Monthly “Spiritual Genes Coding” Program for Soul-Aligned Transformation

The Gene Keys are not about fixing yourself. They’re about embracing your wholeness and awakening to your highest potential.” — Richard Rudd, author of The Gene Keys

BURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world craving deeper self-connection and soul-embodied purpose, internationally recognized transformation leader Victoria Rader , PhD, unveils her latest energetic mastery program:Spiritual Genes Coding™ – a revolutionary monthly activation experience aligning ancient wisdom, quantum insights, and moon-cycle energetics to awaken the highest expression of self.The Spiritual Genes Coding program offers an ongoing monthly immersion into what Rader calls the “shadow, gift, and enlightened” aspects of your spiritual DNA, drawing inspiration from the Gene Keys by Richard Rudd and layering it with her signature quantum transformation work.“Your genes carry more than biology,” says Rader. “They hold energetic imprints of potential, pain, and power. Through Spiritual Genes Coding, we consciously unlock the blueprint of your soul’s highest expression.”A Moon-Aligned Journey Through Your Multidimensional SelfUnlike traditional courses, Spiritual Genes Coding is rhythmically synced with the full moon cycle, offering a new activation every month. The program is designed for:Spiritual seekers ready to transcend old patternsCoaches and healers desiring deeper energetic alignmentConscious individuals looking to access their soul’s encoded giftsEach monthly activation includes:Insight into a selected gene expression and its shadow/gift/enlightened statesVideo teachings (no quizzes or worksheets—pure experience)Energetic and quantum activations guided by VictoriaLifetime access to 50+ activations and growing contentThis sacred sequence activates transformation not just intellectually—but energetically, emotionally, and spiritually.Quantum Personal Development Meets Ancient WisdomAs the founder of YU2SHINE , a leader in Quantum Personal Development™, Victoria Rader’s work has reached thousands globally. A bestselling author, international speaker, and developer of Free mEEFT and the Empower-mE App, Rader is known for blending metaphysics, neuroscience, and spirituality to ignite inner breakthroughs.Her Spiritual Genes Coding™ program is the latest addition to YU2SHINE’s suite of transformational offerings, inviting participants to:Recode limiting patterns at the energetic rootHarmonize inner conflicts by embracing shadow and lightActivate higher timelines for divine living“We are not here to escape our shadows,” Rader adds. “We are here to integrate them—to live fully as the divine expressions we were born to be.”Join the Spiritual Genes Coding ExperienceSpiritual Genes Coding is open for monthly or lifetime enrollment. No prior experience is needed—only a willingness to explore the depths of your soul and rise into your infinite worth.Enroll today at: https://empower-me-academy.yu2shine.com/academy or at https://quantumpersonaldevelopment.com To explore Victoria’s free offerings, including the Quantum Leap eBook and EFT demonstration, visit:About Victoria Rader, PhDVictoria Rader is the founder of YU2SHINE, a Quantum Personal Development™ platform that helps individuals around the world unlock lasting transformation. She is a bestselling author, spiritual mentor, Possibility Coach, Broadway producer, and creator of Free mEEFT. Her work has been featured in Forbes, LA Weekly, and Brainz Magazine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.