YU2SHINE Announces Free mE® EFT Level 4—A Groundbreaking Evolution in Emotional Freedom
You want to find the force that unifies the universe? Look within.”BURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YU2SHINE is proud to announce the upcoming release of Free mE® EFT Level 4, the newest and most advanced evolution of the Free mE® Emotional Freedom Technique. This groundbreaking level bridges ancient wisdom, quantum science, and modern neuroscience to harmonize the core forces within every individual—physically, emotionally, and energetically.
— Victoria Rader, PhD
Free mE® Level 4 offers a revolutionary approach to internal coherence by aligning emotional processing with the four fundamental forces of nature:
Gravity
Electromagnetic force
Strong nuclear force
Weak nuclear force
“Level 4 is more than an advanced EFT sequence—it’s a neuro-alchemical upgrade,” says Victoria Rader, PhD, founder of YU2SHINE and creator of Free mE®. “Participants will experience a unique synthesis of brainwave entrainment, intuitive tapping, and quantum alignment to create deep and lasting transformation.”
Through these targeted, intuitive sequences, Free mE® Level 4 allows participants to elevate their vibrational state and reprogram the body–mind interface—enabling true emotional flow, freedom, and lasting happiness.
Emotional Freedom Through Quantum Attunement
Free mE® EFT is an internationally recognized method that helps individuals release limiting beliefs, emotional trauma, and energetic stagnation. With Levels 1 through 3 already transforming lives worldwide, Level 4 marks a new frontier in what’s possible when emotional mastery meets quantum awareness.
This next evolution continues the method’s central promise:
“Lasting transformation through quantum attunement and soul-integrated emotional freedom.”
To learn more or to enroll in Free mE® EFT Levels 1–4, visit https://freemeeft.com
Complimentary Access to Free Resources
As an introduction to the method, individuals are invited to explore MyGiftOffer.com, where they can access:
The Quantum Leap eBook
A video demonstration of Free mE® EFT in action
These resources are designed to provide a personal experience of the transformational effects of the method before diving into full certification or personal mastery.
