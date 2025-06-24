YU2SHINE launches Worthy mE, More Than a Journal—A Mirror for the Soul

Worthy mE Journal YU2SHINE.com Open up to receive

YU2SHINE launces Worthy mE Journal

Don’t underestimate yourself. You are more capable than you think, more worthy than you believe.” — Victoria Rader, PhD

BURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victoria Rader , PhD, Releases Transformational Worthy mE Journal to Help people Reclaim Their Divine WorthOn the heels of global demand for deeper healing and self-worth awakening, bestselling author and Possibility CoachVictoria Rader, PhD, proudly announces the release of her most soul-stirring work to date:Worthy mE: My Journal of Freeing My Infinite Worth—now available in hardcover as part of the mE Series.Published on June 17, 2025, this groundbreaking guided journal rises far above traditional journaling tools. Inspired by quantum healing principles and Victoria’s extensive global coaching experience, Worthy mE is designed to help individuals break free from the internal narrative of “not enough” and return to the eternal truth: you are already worthy.A Daily Practice for Divine RemembranceUnlike typical self-help journals that offer surface-level reflection, Worthy mE provides a deeply spiritual and scientifically supported pathway back to self-worth. Through a carefully curated blend of:Empowering affirmationsReflective promptsPractical mindset toolsSpiritual realignment techniquesreaders are guided to release limiting beliefs and reconnect with their divine, unshakable value.“You are not here to earn your worth,” says Dr. Rader. “You are here to remember it. This journal is not just about healing—it’s about restoring your soul’s frequency to the truth of who you are.”The journal supports women of all ages who are healing from heartbreak, navigating personal transformation, or seeking to rebuild inner trust and clarity. With each page, it acts as a companion—a sacred space to rewrite the inner story and silence the voice of comparison and shame.Why Worthy mE Stands ApartWorthy mE isn’t just a place to write—it’s a portal to emotional liberation and spiritual alignment. What sets it apart:Built on quantum mindset methodologies taught around the worldIntegrates with Victoria’s Empower-mE App for expanded guidanceIncludes free access to her Quantum Leap activation at MyGiftOffer.comDeveloped by a pioneer in soul-integrated emotional transformation“Most journals help you track your thoughts,” adds Dr. Rader. “This one helps you transform them.”Whether used on its own or in combination with Victoria’s other resources in the mE Series, Worthy mE offers a daily reset for anyone ready to stop seeking and start remembering their infinite, God-given worth.About the AuthorVictoria Rader, PhD, is the founder of YU2SHINE , an internationally respected transformational speaker, Broadway producer, and creator of Free mEEFT. She is known as a Quantum Personal Development Pioneer™ whose unique approach blends neuroscience, spirituality, and practical coaching to unlock human potential.Her previous works include bestselling books, online programs, and her signature Empower-mE App, helping thousands around the world to heal, grow, and manifest from the inside out.Available NowTitle: Worthy mE: My Journal of Freeing My Infinite WorthAuthor: Victoria Rader, PhDRelease Date: June 17, 2025Format: HardcoverPart of: mE Series (6 books)Buy on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FF34VQG5 Free resources, including the Quantum Leap eBook and EFT demonstration, are available at MyGiftOffer.com and quantumpersonaldevelopment.com

