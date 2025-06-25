EticaAG Launches HazGuard: A Breakthrough in Neutralizing Toxic Gases from Lithium-Ion Battery Failures

Exclusive gas neutralization system completes EticaAG’s industry-first safety architecture for fire and emissions risk in energy storage systems.

It gives developers and regulators a credible path forward for deploying BESS in more sensitive locations without compromising air quality or safety.” — Jaime Hidalgo, CEO, EticaAG

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EticaAG, a manufacturer of non-flammable lithium battery energy storage systems, today announced the launch of HazGuard ™, an advanced gas conversion and venting system engineered to eliminate toxic emissions released during thermal runaway events in lithium-ion batteries.HazGuard is powered by patent-pending TRAPS™ technology and is designed to convert toxic, flammable, and explosive gases into inert compounds in real time. This milestone expands EticaAG’s safety architecture to include gas neutralization—complementing its LiquidShield ™ immersion cooling system and offering a more complete response to thermal runaway events.While fire suppression has become a growing focus in battery storage, HazGuard addresses the lesser-seen but equally serious threat of gas exposure. These gases, which may contain carbon monoxide, hydrogen fluoride, and volatile organics, pose a risk to occupants, first responders, and permitting authorities, particularly in indoor, urban, or tightly regulated environments.“HazGuard represents a significant leap forward in battery safety,” said Jaime Hidalgo, CEO of EticaAG. “It gives developers and regulators a credible path forward for deploying BESS in more sensitive locations without compromising air quality or safety.”HazGuard is integrated into EticaAG energy storage systems. It is installed at the top or side of the BESS container, with sizing and throughput customized to match the battery system’s total gas release potential.By combining HazGuard with EticaAG’s LiquidShield fire suppression and propagation-blocking technology, the company now offers the most complete safety solution in the energy storage industry:No fire from thermal runawayNo spread to adjacent cellsNo toxic gas exposureEticaAG designs and manufactures non-flammable battery energy storage systems engineered for safety, resilience, and long-term performance. With patented immersion cooling and innovative gas-neutralization technologies, EticaAG is redefining safety standards for grid, commercial, and industrial energy storage.

