BitFord Digital and Bitcoin Transformation Community Launch 'Hash Over Cash' to Help Formerly Incarcerated Individuals

The initiative trains and empowers formerly incarcerated individuals through Bitcoin mining and equipment repair

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last month, at the Bitcoin 2025 conference, BitFord Digital founder Jill Ford and Justin Rhedrick of the Bitcoin Transformation Community , unveiled a bold new initiative aimed at bridging the worlds of digital assets and social impact. During their joint session titled "Proof of Redemption: From (Prison) Bars to Bitcoin", the duo introduced a dual-pronged program designed to funnel outdated mining equipment and hashpower into hands-on job training and workforce reintegration for formerly incarcerated individuals.“We’re calling it ‘Hash Over Cash,’” said Jill Ford. “Instead of only asking companies for cash donations, we’re giving them another option: donate used or even broken mining rigs—or redirect a portion of your hashpower for a day, a week, or however long you want. We’ll handle the rest.”Here’s how it works:- Mining Equipment Donations: Public companies and individual miners can donate old, unused, or even broken Bitcoin mining equipment to the Bitcoin Transformation Community. BitFord will then repair and resell the units on behalf of the Bitcoin Transformation Community, with proceeds going directly to fund BTC’s reentry and education programs.- On-Site Training & Repair: The donated rigs that need repairs will become training tools in classes for incarcerated and recently released individuals. Participants will learn to diagnose, repair, and test Bitcoin miners—building practical skills in a high-demand field.- Hash Rate Donations: For miners who prefer a less logistical contribution, BitFord is also accepting hashrate donations. Simply direct your mining unit’s output to Bitcoin Transformation Community’s pool for any period of time, and 100% of proceeds will be routed to the Bitcoin Transformation Community.“We’re building something different—something sustainable,” said Justin Rhedrick. “This initiative doesn’t just accept donations. It creates opportunity. We’re offering people a second chance and a real pathway into the Bitcoin ecosystem.”This program also makes it easier for public companies to contribute. "Cash donations often get stuck in red tape," Ford noted. “But sending a pallet of unused machines for resale or repair? That’s something companies can greenlight much faster—and it still comes with a tax deduction.”The initiative is expected to scale rapidly by year-end, especially as companies look to unload inventory for write-offs. BitFord and BTC are already in talks with Bldg96, which will be the first mining company to contribute equipment and officially kick off the program.To support the initiative by helping bring Bitcoin education and resources to underserved communities, please click here to donate About BitFord DigitalBitFord Digital is a marketplace and services company specializing in second-hand mining equipment and infrastructure. Founded by Jill Ford, BitFord is committed to decentralization, accessibility, and economic empowerment through Bitcoin.About the Bitcoin Transformation CommunityLed by Justin Rhedrick, the Bitcoin Transformation Community is a nonprofit dedicated to educating and empowering incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals through Bitcoin literacy, workforce development, and reentry support.

