Industry Charitable Foundation Launches IICF Canada, Sarah Gladki Named Exec. Director of 2nd Global Division

IICF Logo

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) , a unique nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities and enriching lives, announced the appointment of Sarah Gladki as the Executive Director of its new division, IICF Canada. Based in Toronto, the recently established IICF Canada is the foundation’s second international division and will serve Canadian communities. As the Founding Executive Director, Gladki brings a wealth of impressive experience in the nonprofit sector, along with a passion for community impact.“Over my career, I’ve witnessed the power of community to make positive social change,” said Sarah Gladki. “This is what excites me about IICF Canada: connecting insurance professionals and companies through a collective vision for charitable giving, volunteerism and leadership. Our colleagues throughout the US and UK have grown IICF into a successful and highly respected organization; I’m excited to build on that strong foundation while developing IICF Canada together with its Founding Board.”Along with Gladki, IICF Canada is led by a board of senior industry leaders from prominent insurance companies and businesses across the region. Marc Lipman, President, Lloyd’s Americas and Attorney in Fact in Canada for Lloyd’s Underwriters, is serving as the Founding Chair of IICF Canada Board of Directors. Sandra Henkel, Independent Board Director at Tokio Marine Canada, Ltd., is serving as a strategic advisor to IICF Canada.The Founding Board Companies and Board Members of IICF Canada include Allianz Commercial (Nancy Costa), Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (Andrew Knight), Burns & Wilcox (Patricia A. Chiodo), CNA (Erin Gattoni), Lloyd’s (Marc Lipman), Markel (Jeff Sutton) and Northbridge Financial Corporation (Anchal Kumar). Additional companies that confirm membership during 2025 will be recognized as Founding Board Companies.“Working with these exceptional insurance leaders as we establish a new division and shape the vision of IICF in Canada has been a privilege,” said Marc Lipman. “We’re in early days and already the IICF Canada Board includes industry-leading organizations, each of which is passionate about giving back in the communities where we live and work through leadership, grants and volunteer service. The priority is expanding the mission of IICF and making a greater collective impact, locally now in Toronto and throughout Ontario and beyond in the future, by working together through IICF.”IICF hosted an exploratory meeting of potential board members at the end of March. The division was formally established in June 2025 when initial founding board companies were confirmed, and grant focus areas were determined to be alleviating food insecurity and children at-risk.As an international philanthropic foundation representing the insurance industry for more than thirty years, IICF serves communities through four divisions in the United States in the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast and Western regions, along with divisions based in London and Toronto. IICF Canada follows the foundation’s initial international expansion with IICF UK, based in London and currently celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation has granted more than $50 million in community grants and contributed $12 million in volunteer service value, and partnering with over one thousand nonprofit partners since 1994.IICF Canada anticipates hosting its initial fundraising and networking event in the autumn. The priority is expanding the mission of IICF and making a greater collective impact in the community.IICF Canada welcomes opportunities to collaborate on existing community efforts and initiatives already supported by the insurance industry in Canada. For more information and how to become involved as a board company, please visit the IICF Canada webpage or contact Sarah Gladki at (647) 704-1550 or sgladki@iicf.orgAbout the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF)The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) is a unique nonprofit that unites the collective strengths of the insurance industry to help communities and enrich lives through grants, volunteer service and leadership. Established in 1994, IICF has served as the philanthropic voice and foundation of the insurance industry for more than thirty years, contributing $50 million in community grants along with over 370,000 volunteer hours by more than 130,000 industry professionals. IICF reinvests locally where funds are raised, serving hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations, for maximum community impact.IICF is a registered nonprofit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code. Learn more at www.iicf.org or follow us on social media at: LinkedIn and Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.