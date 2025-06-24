The Corner Comes Home: Quincy Premiere Celebrates Local Roots and Big Futures

The Corner Movie From left to right: Patrick McClain, Zachary Raderstorf, Dan McClain From Left to Right: Actor Danny Pardo and Director Zachary Charles Raderstorf

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The feature film The Corner made a powerful return to its roots this past weekend, premiering to a full house in Quincy, Illinois. Director Zachary Charles Raderstorf (founder and CEO of Octopi Creative Studios), was thrilled to bring his vision of the original screenplay from Quincy natives, Dan and Patrick McClain to life on screen with the group's first feature film. The Corner marks the first installment in a slate of upcoming films from Octopi Creative Studios.Raderstorf and The Brothers McClain were joined by actor Danny Pardo, who stars as “Pablo” in the film. The premiere was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, prompting the theater to add additional showtimes to meet local demand.Following this limited run in Quincy, The Corner will be available to rent and purchase on major platforms beginning mid-July.Media Contact:Janell Barrett-JonesThe Scarlet Agency917-512-3055jbj@thescarletagency.comFollow along on social media:Instagram: @theoctopigroupWebsite: https://thecorner-themovie.com/

