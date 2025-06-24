Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,065 in the last 365 days.

The Corner Comes Home: Quincy Premiere Celebrates Local Roots and Big Futures

The Corner Movie

From left to right: Patrick McClain, Zachary Raderstorf, Dan McClain

From Left to Right: Actor Danny Pardo and Director Zachary Charles Raderstorf

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The feature film The Corner made a powerful return to its roots this past weekend, premiering to a full house in Quincy, Illinois. Director Zachary Charles Raderstorf (founder and CEO of Octopi Creative Studios), was thrilled to bring his vision of the original screenplay from Quincy natives, Dan and Patrick McClain to life on screen with the group's first feature film. The Corner marks the first installment in a slate of upcoming films from Octopi Creative Studios.

Raderstorf and The Brothers McClain were joined by actor Danny Pardo, who stars as “Pablo” in the film. The premiere was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, prompting the theater to add additional showtimes to meet local demand.

Following this limited run in Quincy, The Corner will be available to rent and purchase on major platforms beginning mid-July.

Media Contact:
Janell Barrett-Jones
The Scarlet Agency
917-512-3055
jbj@thescarletagency.com

Follow along on social media:

Instagram: @theoctopigroup
Website: https://thecorner-themovie.com/

Janell Barrett Jones
The Scarlet Agency
+1 917-512-3055
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Corner Comes Home: Quincy Premiere Celebrates Local Roots and Big Futures

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more