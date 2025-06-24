Spring Chinook Salmon Fishing Update 6/24/2025: Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Clearwater River Fisheries

Hi everybody.

This will be my last weekly spring Chinook Salmon update (June 24, 2025) for the season. With the Little Salmon River closing today, we expect minimal effort and harvest in the areas that remain open. For that reason, those areas currently open will likely remain open until the end of the season – August 10, 2025. We will send out a notice if any changes occur before then.

Because this is my last spring Chinook Salmon update of the season, I am sticking to my tradition by providing a rough forecast for next year’s return. You can view this forecast at the end of this update.

HARVEST SHARES

Almost all spring Chinook Salmon destined for fisheries in the Clearwater Region have passed over Lower Granite Dam. As such, we can use PIT tag detections at Lower Granite Dam to calculate our harvest shares (see table below). The Clearwater River return’s harvest share is 5,088 adult fish (darker peach row); the Rapid River return’s (blue row) harvest share is 1,621 fish; and the Hells Canyon fishery’s (green row) harvest share is 697 fish.