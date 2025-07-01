Songstress Fawn Releases “Mon Amour”—A Beat Driven Dance Track in French heard in the movie “The Natalee Holloway Story”

Mon Amour by Fawn Singer-songwriter Fawn

With the mystique of French romance intertwined with Fawn's velvety vocals, “Mon Amour” is pure rhythmic dance floor seduction ready to ignite the night.

’Mon Amour’ demonstrates Fawn’s absolute versatility as a vocalist and songwriter. Since she sings in multiple languages, creating and performing the song in French was a natural choice for her.'"” — Stonedef Records

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records reveals the upcoming release of “ Mon Amour ,” a romantic beat-pumping dance club track from Billboard-charting artist Fawn —an internationally known singer-songwriter, recording artist, and composer. The single is set for release on July 4, 2025, with pre-orders available starting July 1st.Written and sung in French by Fawn for the movie The Natalee Holloway Story , Fawn shares, “The story of Natalee Holloway broke my heart and deeply touched me, so I was honored when they chose this piece for the movie, it’s commercials and the follow up movie, ‘Justice For Natalee Holloway.’”With the music co-written and the song produced by Cmix3r, “Mon Amour” is part of The Archive Collection—a special series put together by Fawn, featuring unreleased tracks, remixes, previously released vintage songs, and some unheard original songs pulled from her personal catalog.Stonedef Records said, “’Mon Amour’ is one of those songs that shows Fawn’s absolute versatility as a vocalist and songwriter. Since she sings in multiple languages, creating and performing the song in French was a natural choice for her.'"Fawn recorded her vocals in her Hollywood Hills recording facility, Terrace Studios. She completed the re-mastering of the song in her recording studio 1888.Reflecting on the release, Fawn added, “After reviewing many songs for this series, I felt ‘Mon Amour’ needed to be included because of its association with Natalee Holloway. I don’t want her to ever be forgotten.”“Mon Amour” will be available on all major digital platforms, including Beatport, starting July 4, 2025.

