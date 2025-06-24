Hampton Lumber selects Allendale County for first East Coast operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Hampton Lumber, a producer of sustainable building materials, today announced it selects Allendale County to establish the company’s first sawmill on the East Coast. The company’s $225 million investment will create at least 125 new jobs.

Headquartered in Oregon, Hampton Lumber is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of high-quality wood products sourced from sustainably managed forest resources. Operating nine sawmills in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada, the company markets and sells building materials worldwide.

Hampton Lumber will construct a state-of-the-art, 375,000-square-foot lumber mill located at Highway 321 and Barker Mill Pond Road in Fairfax. The new operation will specialize in producing quality Southern Yellow Pine framing lumber.

Operations are expected to be online in 2027. Individuals interested in joining the Hampton Lumber can learn more about employment opportunities on the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

“The enthusiastic, heartfelt support from the state and local community helped us come to the conclusion that this is the right location for us. We’re happy to join the healthy wood products industry already present in the region, and we look forward to building partnerships in the area and supporting the communities in and around Allendale County. We are extremely grateful to the state of South Carolina, and the county and community partners who helped make this project possible.”

-Hampton Lumber CEO Randy Schillinger

“Hampton Lumber’s new operation in Allendale County will be a notable addition to our state’s forestry industry, while also providing opportunities for our people and contributing to the local economy. We are proud the company recognized South Carolina as the ideal home for its first East Coast mill and look forward to supporting its success in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement underscores the impressive strength and potential of South Carolina’s rural communities. By investing and bringing new jobs to Allendale County, Hampton Lumber is poised to have a lasting impact in the region, and we are thrilled to welcome the company to our state’s business community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“I’m pleased to welcome Hampton Lumber to South Carolina’s agribusiness cluster. This investment will benefit not only our state’s timber farmers but will also offer quality jobs in a largely rural and agricultural part of the state.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“Hampton Lumber’s decision to establish its first East Coast facility in South Carolina reflects confidence in our sustainably managed forests – now holding more timber than ever – and the strength of our world-class workforce. This new investment brings a welcome boost to the industry and to communities that rely on forestry for economic opportunity.” -State Forester Scott Phillips

“Allendale County is proud to welcome Hampton Lumber, and we appreciate their investment in our community. Each of the 125 jobs created will provide a brighter future for families in our area, and Allendale County looks forward to supporting Hampton Lumber for years to come.” -Allendale County Council Chairman Bill Robinson

“SouthernCarolina Alliance salutes Hampton Lumber for choosing Allendale County to establish their first East Coast operation, which will be a great addition to the growing forest product industry in the region. We appreciate the 125 jobs and investment this operation will bring to the region, as well as the opportunities it will provide in fueling our area’s economy.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls

“The town of Fairfax welcomes Hampton Lumber to our community, and we look forward to working with the company as they prosper and grow their business here in Allendale County. We thank Hampton Lumber for their commitment to bringing 125 new jobs to our local community.” -Fairfax Mayor Albert “Butch” Sauls

