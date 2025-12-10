Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, December 8, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of December 8, 2025, include the following:

Tuesday, December 9 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the second Annual University of South Carolina Molinaroli College of Engineering & Computing Nuclear Summit, Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, December 9 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, December 10 at 9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in a Homeland Security Advisory Council meeting, Department of Homeland Security Headquarters on the St. Elizabeths Campus, 1790 Ash Street SE, Washington, D.C.

Thursday, December 11 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a press conference regarding WaterSC, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Sunday, December 14 at 5:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Chanukah in the Square, Marion Square, Charleston, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: December 1, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of December 1, 2025, included:

Monday, December 1

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a press conference with state and local emergency management officials for Winter Weather Preparedness Week, S.C. Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the annual A Tree for the Fallen Ceremony, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, December 2

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Agency meeting.

11:45 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

12:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, December 3

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a press conference with the South Carolina Research Authority regarding cybersecurity, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:15 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Friday, December 5

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.

Sunday, December 7

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster hosted the annual Christmas open house, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.