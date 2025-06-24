Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI- Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5003331

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/24/2025 @ 0925 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shattuck Hill Rd, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Skylar Bergeron

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT                                          

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/24/2025 at approximately 0925 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about two people slumped over in a vehicle in a parking lot located on Shattuck Hill Rd in the Town of Derby, VT. State Police identified the operator as Skylar Bergeron, 35 of Newport, VT. During investigation, Troopers observed Bergeron to have indicators of impairment. Bergeron was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI-Drugs and was transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing. Bergeron was later issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2025 @ 0830 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

Legal Disclaimer:

