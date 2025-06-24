Derby Barracks/ DUI- Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5003331
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/24/2025 @ 0925 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shattuck Hill Rd, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs
ACCUSED: Skylar Bergeron
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/24/2025 at approximately 0925 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about two people slumped over in a vehicle in a parking lot located on Shattuck Hill Rd in the Town of Derby, VT. State Police identified the operator as Skylar Bergeron, 35 of Newport, VT. During investigation, Troopers observed Bergeron to have indicators of impairment. Bergeron was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI-Drugs and was transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing. Bergeron was later issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2025 @ 0830 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
