The M&A Source recognizes local M&A advisor

Thomas Milana M&A Advisor M&A Source Executive Club Transworld Business Advisors

Well respected Florida business advisor is honored by receiving awards for assisting his clients

It’s always nice to be recognized by your peers, but it’s the better assistance that I can give to my customers” — Tom Milana

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The M&A Source has recognized Fort Lauderdale M&A advisor, Tom Milana, with the Executive Club Award for outstanding performance in 2024 as part of its annual Member Awards Program.

“M&A Source is a vibrant deal making community and we are proud to recognize our members’ deal success with these awards,” stated Kathlene Thiel, Chair of the Board. “These awards represent skill, prowess and dedication, of which the recipients should be extremely proud.”

More information about Tom Milana and Transworld Business Advisors can be found at https://www.tworld.com/agents/thomasmilana, or by contacting tom@tworld.com or 561.702.6867.

About the M&A Source

The M&A Source is the leading professional trade association for lower middle market business intermediaries. With an emphasis on education and excellence, the M&A Source provides professional education, networking opportunities and events focused on the lower middle market community and awards the Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) designation to qualified individuals. To learn more visit www.masource.org.

