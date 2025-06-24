Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,085 in the last 365 days.

The M&A Source recognizes local M&A advisor

photo of Thomas Milana of Transworld Business Advisors

Thomas Milana M&A Advisor

M&A Source Executive Club Signature

M&A Source Executive Club

Transworld Business Advisors Company Logo

Transworld Business Advisors

Well respected Florida business advisor is honored by receiving awards for assisting his clients

It’s always nice to be recognized by your peers, but it’s the better assistance that I can give to my customers”
— Tom Milana

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The M&A Source has recognized Fort Lauderdale M&A advisor, Tom Milana, with the Executive Club Award for outstanding performance in 2024 as part of its annual Member Awards Program.

“M&A Source is a vibrant deal making community and we are proud to recognize our members’ deal success with these awards,” stated Kathlene Thiel, Chair of the Board. “These awards represent skill, prowess and dedication, of which the recipients should be extremely proud.”

More information about Tom Milana and Transworld Business Advisors can be found at https://www.tworld.com/agents/thomasmilana, or by contacting tom@tworld.com or 561.702.6867.

####

About the M&A Source
The M&A Source is the leading professional trade association for lower middle market business intermediaries. With an emphasis on education and excellence, the M&A Source provides professional education, networking opportunities and events focused on the lower middle market community and awards the Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) designation to qualified individuals. To learn more visit www.masource.org.

Thomas R. Milana
Transworld Business Advisors
+1 561-702-6867
tom@tworld.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The M&A Source recognizes local M&A advisor

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more