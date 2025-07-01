COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES WELCOMES TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Community Foundation Logo Mary Pat Alcus Kristen Bissett

Mary Pat Alcus and Kristen Bissett Officially Joined the Board on July 1

“We are thrilled to welcome Mary Pat and Kristen to our Board. Their leadership & deep financial expertise will be invaluable as we continue working to support our neighbors and create lasting change.” — Jeffrey A. Stoops, Chair, Board of Directors, Community Foundation

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties proudly welcomes Mary Pat Alcus and Kristen Bissett as the newest members of its Board of Directors. The Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues.“We are thrilled to welcome Mary Pat and Kristen to our Board,” said Jeffrey A. Stoops, chair of the Board of Directors for the Community Foundation. “Their leadership and deep financial expertise will be invaluable as we continue working to support our neighbors and create lasting change across Palm Beach and Martin Counties.”Mary Pat Alcus of Gulf Stream is an institutional investment advisor and chartered financial analyst with more than 30 years of experience advising foundations, endowments and public and corporate pensions on investment strategy, policy development and performance monitoring. A former principal and senior consultant with Mercer Investment Consulting, Alcus has held leadership roles with several nonprofit boards, including the Greater Washington Community Foundation and Horizons Greater Washington. She currently serves as board chair of the Montgomery College Foundation and trustee of the Norwood School. A Vanderbilt University graduate, she earned her MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. She has served on the Community Foundation’s investment committee since 2024 and scholarship committee since 2023.Kristen Bissett of Jupiter is managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management. With a strong background in macroeconomic research and portfolio strategy, Bissett specializes in designing and implementing customized investment plans for multigenerational families, entrepreneurs, and nonprofit organizations. Before joining UBS in 2015, she worked as an investment strategist at JP Morgan Private Bank and Barclays Private Wealth. A graduate of Drew University, Bissett is actively involved in the community through the Kravis Center, HomeSafe, The Benjamin School and the Community Foundation. She has served on the Community Foundation’s audit and investment committees since 2023.“Mary Pat and Kristen are welcome and valued additions to our Board,” said Danita R. DeHaney, president & CEO of the Community Foundation. “Their dedication and insight will help us expand our reach and deepen our impact as we build stronger, more connected communities.”Alcus and Bissett join current Board members Jeffrey A. Stoops, Susan P. Brockway, Dennis S. Hudson III, Sheree Davis Cunningham, Julie Fisher Cummings, Danita R. DeHaney, Michael J. Bracci, Nancy G. Brinker, Timothy D. Burke, James “Chip” DiPaula Jr., William E. Donnell, Earnie Ellison Jr., Phyllis M. Gillespie, Tammy Jackson-Moore, Joanne Julien, Marti M. LaTour, David Mérot, Elizabeth R. Neuhoff, Kevin Powers, Pam Rauch, Gabrielle Raymond McGee, Laurie S. Silvers and Kenneth West II.About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed nearly $250 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.