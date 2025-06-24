Consumer Alert: Take Steps to Protect Accounts After Potential Password Breach

COLUMBIA, S.C. – National news agencies report 16 billion login credentials have been leaked and posted online. The impacted accounts are said to include Facebook, Google and Apple passwords. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is encouraging everyone to change passwords and set up multifactor authentication on their accounts.

Boost online security in the wake of the breach by following these tips:

Make passwords long, random and unique. Make them at least 16 characters. A random string of mixed-case letters, numbers and symbols is recommended. Don't use the same passwords for all your accounts.

Consider using a password manager. They can help you create and store strong passwords and many will alert you if a password has potentially become compromised.

Use multifactor authentication when offered. It adds an extra step (like a text message code or facial recognition) to your login process, making it more secure.

Watch out for impersonation scams. Scammers may have access to your or your friends' login information. They may pose as Facebook, Google or Apple reps. The bottom line, they'll try to steal your personal info or money. Verify with a friend via a method outside of Facebook if you get a new friend request from them or a request to like their "new" page. Never reply to messages that ask you to verify personal or financial information. Avoid clicking on links or calling phone numbers listed in these types of messages.

For additional tips on how to protect your information in the wake of a breach, check out our flyer on breach tools (PDF) and learn how to protect your devices by reading “Cybersecurity Basics (PDF).” Consumers can also call SCDCA's Identity Theft Unit at 800-922-1594. The Unit is dedicated to offering consumers tailored guidance on scams, security breaches and identity theft issues.

