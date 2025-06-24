FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 24, 2025

Missouri opens registration for expanded 2nd annual free health and wellness conference for first responders September conference to build resilience among first responders has been expanded to 3 days with seminars on stress, traumatic events, health and wellness, and more

Following the success of last year’s initial Missouri First Responders Health & Wellness Conference, this year’s conference has been expanded from two days to three days focusing on improving health and wellbeing for members of the fire service, law enforcement, EMS, dispatchers, corrections officers, and first-responder agency chaplains.

The Department of Public Safety developed and hosts the conference because first responders face stressors and are exposed to traumatic events that do not come with other professions. The unique conference pulls together experts in everything from recovering from traumatic events and supporting good mental health to promoting healthy sleep, physical fitness and building strong financial foundations for first responder families. The conference will be held from September 16-18 at the Lake of the Ozarks.

“One of our administration’s top priorities is strengthening public safety and building community support for Missouri’s first responders, but we all know the work they do can cause stress and take an emotional toll on first responders and their families,” Governor Mike Kehoe said. “We are committed to supporting our first responders and giving them the tools that will help them thrive. This year’s health and wellness conference is another great step forward. We will continue to update our programs to support first responder health and wellbeing.”

“We want to ensure that our first responders have the knowledge, skills and support to sustain long public service careers and promote healthy family life,” Department of Public Safety Director Mark James said. “We believe we’ve pulled together an excellent group of professionals, subject matter experts and clinicians to once again deliver a conference that supports the first responders who do so much to support our Missouri communities.”

Registration for the free conference, which includes meals for attendees and lodging for those who reside over 30 miles from the conference site, has opened for up to 300 first responders. The conference runs from Sept. 16-18 at the Lodge of Four Seasons, 315 Four Seasons Drive, Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Conference check-in is on the afternoon of Sept. 15, with lodging provided through Sept. 17. The conference is open to the fire service, law enforcement, EMS, dispatchers, corrections officers and chaplains.

The conference registration link is available here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov