Phoenix-Tucson passenger rail study moving to second step

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation‘s study of passenger rail between the Phoenix and Tucson areas is ready to take an important step forward.

The Federal Railroad Administration has approved ADOT’s submissions in the first step of the Corridor Identification and Development Program: a scope, schedule and budget for preparing a Service Development Plan that will outline key elements necessary for establishing passenger rail service. Work on the Service Development Plan can begin after approval of a federal grant, which is expected in the coming weeks.

“This is a big step forward for Arizona,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I am committed to creating a bright transportation future for our state that fosters economic growth, creates jobs and expands transit opportunities for working people and families.”

“We see passenger rail connecting the Phoenix and Tucson areas as an important addition to transportation options for Arizona,” said ADOT Director Jennifer Toth. “It holds the promise of more economic growth and employment while enhancing mobility for rural areas and families in communities between Phoenix and Tucson.”

Completing the Service Development Plan is expected to take two to three years. Among other things, this plan will:

Identify the number and location of stations along the route based on travel data analysis, technical feasibility, and access to jobs, schools and airports

Identify infrastructure improvements that will be needed, such as additional track or maintenance facilities

Forecast ridership and revenues, determine the number of trips and travel time, estimate capital and maintenance costs, and develop a plan for phasing in service

The proposed Phoenix-Tucson passenger rail corridor, which extends approximately 160 miles between Tucson and Buckeye, was selected in late 2023 for the Corridor Identification and Development Program.

The Federal Railroad Administration launched this program to guide the development of new and enhanced intercity rail services. Federal partners have advised that completing the steps required of participants may lead to selection preference for future funding opportunities.

ADOT’s approved budget to complete the Service Development Plan is $10.6 million. As part of the program, ADOT used a $500,000 federal grant to complete the first step in the Corridor Identification Program.

Completing the Service Development Plan will qualify ADOT for the third and final step of project development: completing a Tier 2 National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) engineering and environmental study. That step is expected to take two to three years and would come with a federal grant requiring a 20% state match.

As part of her commitment to enhance transportation safety while creating jobs and spurring economic growth, Governor Hobbs committed $3.5 million to support planning for passenger rail service between Phoenix and Tucson.

While no funding has been identified to establish passenger rail, this planning effort will explore potential funding options for construction and implementation. It will be up to policymakers to identify potential funding opportunities for the project implementation, including design, right-of-way costs and construction.

To guide the study of potential passenger rail service, ADOT established an Executive Leadership Team that includes the Governor’s Office, ADOT, and metropolitan planning organizations for Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal counties. Coordination with planning organizations on the Executive Leadership Team helps ensure that planning for passenger rail aligns with regional priorities and facilitates coordinated decision-making and advocacy.

To learn more about ADOT’s environmental study of potential passenger rail between the Phoenix and Tucson areas, please visit azdot.gov/AZRailStudy.