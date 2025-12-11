Additional weekend freeway restrictions - Phoenix area
PHOENIX – No mainline freeway closures are scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (Dec. 12-15). Here are some weekend lane closures or other restrictions for improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Riggs Road closed in both directions at the Interstate 10 interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 15) for bridge maintenance. Traffic exiting at Riggs Road will be limited to right turns only. Detour: Consider using Queen Creek Road as an alternate route while Riggs Road is closed.
- Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane overnight in areas between State Route 74 (Carefree Highway) and Anthem Way from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (Dec. 12-13) for paving. The northbound I-17 on-ramp at Pioneer Road and northbound off-ramp at Daisy Mountain Drive are also scheduled to be closed overnight. Consider using the northbound on-ramp at Daisy Mountain Drive or northbound exit at Anthem Way.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes overnight between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (Dec. 14-15) for widening project. The southbound Loop 101 left lane also will be closed. Allow extra time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Alma School Road and right lane closed between Alma School Road and Arizona Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 14) while crews reopen the eastbound on-ramp at Arizona Avenue. Please watch for workers and equipment. Be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
