ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Dec. 12-15)

PHOENIX – No mainline freeway closures are scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (Dec. 12-15), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund additional transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

