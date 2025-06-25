ADVOCATES URGE SEN. OSSOFF AND SEN. WARNOCK TO REJECT SAFETY NET CUTS TARGETING IMMIGRANT FAMILIES

Georgia nonprofits urge Senators Ossoff and Warnock to reject budget bill cuts targeting immigrant families' access to health care and social services.

This bill is a direct attack on immigrant families who contribute to Georgia every day.” — Jean-Luc Rivera, Deputy Executive Director, Latino Community Fund Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten Georgia nonprofits sent a letter Tuesday urging Senator Jon Ossoff and Senator Raphael Warnock to reject efforts to restrict legal immigrant families’ access to health care and social services. The letter was coordinated by Latino Community Fund Georgia and co-signed by ten organizations, including GALEO Impact Fund, U-Lead Athens, Women Watch Afrika, Asian American Advocacy Fund (AAAF), Southern Poverty Law Center, Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Atlanta, Latino LinQ, Grow Initiative GA, Los Vecinos de Buford Highway, and Migrant Equity Southeast.“We ask that you reject this bill and all the provisions in it that will make everyone in the United States less healthy, more hungry, and less secure in their economic and physical safety.”The House budget bill includes proposals to deny health care and social services to millions of lawfully present immigrants and U.S. citizens in immigrant families. These cuts would partially offset the bill’s primary goals of slashing taxes for corporations and wealthy individuals and funding a massive immigration militarization agenda. Undocumented individuals are already excluded from these safety net programs.The letter also stresses the broader impact of proposals to deny safety net services to immigrant families. While immigrants make up 11.6% of Georgia’s total population, they also account for over 15% of the state’s labor force.“This bill is a direct attack on immigrant families who contribute to Georgia every day. Stripping access to food, health care, and tax credits from those who are lawfully present, and even their U.S. citizen children, is both cruel and economically short-sighted. We’re calling on our leaders to reject H.R. 1 and stand for a Georgia where every family has the dignity, safety, and support they deserve,” Jean-Luc Rivera, Deputy Executive Director, Latino Community Fund Georgia.Budget reconciliation legislation is exempt from filibuster in the U.S. Senate, making it easier to pass extremist policies that might otherwise fail to garner the 60-vote supermajority required for most legislation. But early polling indicates that voters oppose key provisions of the House bill, and the slim Republican majority in the Senate means the radical package is not considered a lock for passage in that chamber.

