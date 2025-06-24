Virginia Ranked No. 1 in Nation for Customized Workforce Training for Third Consecutive Year

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the United States for customized workforce training in the 21st annual Business Facilities Rankings Report for the third consecutive year. Business Facilities is a national publication that has been a leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years. Additionally, Virginia is ranked No. 2 in the country for its business climate.

“Receiving this recognition for the third consecutive year confirms that the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is not just best-in-class, it is the strongest and most effective pipeline in the nation between workforce and businesses building their future in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “For many companies, this program is a critical factor when they choose Virginia, because it provides customized workforce training tailored precisely to their needs from day one. With Virginians entering the workforce in record numbers, we are uniquely positioned to equip them with the skills needed to succeed today and drive our economy forward tomorrow.”

“Talent is the engine of a strong economy, and Virginia is leading the way in preparing workers for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “Programs like the Virginia Talent Accelerator are helping us build a skilled, ready workforce that gives companies the confidence to invest and grow in the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is a workforce initiative created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. The program accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

Since launching in 2019, the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program has helped secure more than 17,000 jobs across Virginia.

Within the past 12 months, the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program has begun work to support companies that include: Microporous (Danville, VA; 2,000 jobs); Micron Technology, Inc. (Manassas, VA; 340 jobs); Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (James City County, VA; 180 jobs); and Super Radiator Coils (Chesterfield County, VA; 160 jobs).

“Through our 2025 Annual State Rankings, Business Facilities is pleased to recognize the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program as a leader of workforce recruitment and training programs across the United States. The team’s comprehensive, speed-of-market approach in serving both new and existing companies across Virginia is evident,” said Business Facilities Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove. “The program’s balance of traditional recruitment and training strategies with the use of cutting-edge technology to ensure a custom and effective approach is significant in supporting the businesses that utilize these resources. The ability to provide higher-level organizational development is also a highlight of the Virginia program,” Cosgrove added.

“The centerpiece of Virginia’s economic development model is positioning the Commonwealth as America’s top state for talent —and the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program exemplifies that commitment,” said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “By working hand-in-hand with companies to deliver fully customized recruitment and training solutions, we give businesses the confidence to launch and grow here. We’re honored that Business Facilities has recognized the Talent Accelerator as the best customized workforce training program in the country for the third consecutive year—a testament to the exceptional work of the entire Talent Accelerator team.”

More information on the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is available here.

