Arizona Long Drive Amateur League Crowns 2025 Champions in Thrilling Season Finale

2025 AZLD Long Ball and 3Ball Champions

AZLD’s Championship Finals Set the Stage for an Even Bigger 2026

This championship wasn’t just a finale—it was a statement,” said James Palmer, AZLD President. “From sudden-death thrillers to clutch performances , our competitors left everything on the tee box.” — James Palmer, AZLD’s President

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Long Drive (AZLD) 2025 season came to a dramatic conclusion on June 21st at Dobson Ranch Golf Club, where Arizona’s top athletes competed in the highly anticipated Championship Finals. With the desert sky ablaze and the crowd buzzing, long drivers delivered some of the most electrifying performances of the year.In the Men’s Long Ball division, it was Kenny Held who seized the crown with a commanding 402-yard bomb, holding off Anthony Tiqui (371 yards) and Ryan Bennett (360 yards) for the title. On the Women’s side, Sierra Everson showcased her power and poise, launching a winning 287-yard drive to top the podium ahead of Shawnna Joyner (208 yards) and Zariah Bilal (65 yards).The night’s most gripping moment came in the first round of the Men’s Long Ball bracket, where Austin Shulze and Tommy Valles each launched identical 356-yard drives, forcing a sudden death playoff. With tension mounting and the crowd on edge, Shulze edged out Valles with a decisive tiebreaking drive, propelling him into the semifinals in one of the most memorable showdowns of the season.The 3Ball competitions—where consistency across three drives defines the champion—delivered their own fireworks. Ryan Bennett earned redemption in the Men’s 3Ball, racking up an impressive 953-yard total to claim first place. On the Women’s side, Shawna Joyner took home the title with a steady 548-yard performance, narrowly edging out Sierra Everson’s 542-yard effort.As the curtain falls on the 2025 AZLD season, league organizers and fans alike are already looking ahead to an even bigger 2026. With the sport growing rapidly across the region, Arizona Long Drive is poised to deliver more high-flying action, new venues, and expanded opportunities for recreational and elite hitters alike.---------------------What Sets Arizona Long Drive Apart?• The 3Ball format — totals a player’s three best drives out of five — gives every golfer a shot at glory, rewarding both raw distance and repeatable accuracy.• Season-long trophies — the FedEx Cup (Long Ball) and 3M Cup (3Ball) create ongoing rivalries and build anticipation throughout the year.• The 1,000 Yard Club — honors male golfers who total over 1,000 yards in 3Ball, and female golfers who surpass 800 yards — a prestigious mark of elite long drive performance.• Accessible and inclusive events — welcomes walk-ins, amateurs, and pros alike — making it a community-friendly showcase of talent and passion for the sport.---------------------For more information, visit: www.azlongdrive.com

AZ Long Drive: Power, Precision & Performance

