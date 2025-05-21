Arizona Long Drive League Heats Up at Dobson Ranch in Second Event of the Season

Arizona Long Drive Amateur League continues its explosive growth with standout performances and a packed field at Dobson Ranch.

Our community continues to grow, and the energy at Dobson Ranch proves long drive is thriving in Arizona. With every event, we’re seeing not just incredible drives, but also incredible camaraderie.” — James Palmer, AZLD’s President

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona Long Drive (AZLD) brought the thunder on May 16th at Dobson Ranch Golf Center as long drive competitors from across the state returned for the league’s second amateur event of the season. The evening was packed with power, precision, and passion as players competed in two thrilling formats — Long Ball and 3Ball — in a high-energy environment that’s quickly becoming a staple with AZLD.Long Ball showcases raw power — each competitor hits a set of five golf balls, with only their longest single drive counting toward the leaderboard. 3Ball, on the other hand, introduces a layer of strategy and accuracy. Instead of focusing on a single shot, 3Ball totals the yardage of a competitor’s three best drives out of five, rewarding both distance and consistency under pressure.The May 16 event marked a milestone in the league’s growth, featuring father-son duos Mark Held and Kenny Held, and Deuce McMillan and Retro McMillan, as well as individual participants who brought serious heat to the range. Competitors squared off in age-based divisions, each trying to climb the season-long FedEx and 3M Cup-style leaderboards.Standout Performances:--The 18–34 men’s division brought the fireworks, with Austin Shulze dramatically edging out Jake Walden on the final ball of the night, posting a 3Ball total of 1,060 yards to Walden’s 1,006. Meanwhile, Tanner Theel reigned supreme in the Long Ball category, unleashing a towering 398-yard drive to top the leaderboard in the same division.--Taylor Underhill smashed a personal best 291-yard drive, and totaled 870 yards in 3Ball to lead the girls’ junior 13–17 division.--Zariah Bilah dominated the girls’ 7U division with a 90-yard Long Ball and an impressive 187-yard total in 3Ball.--First-time participants Anthony Tiqui, Austin Shulze and Jake Walden were welcomed into the prestigious 1,000 Yard Club, joining existing member Kenny Held.“Our community continues to grow, and the energy at Dobson Ranch proves that long drive is thriving in Arizona,” said James Palmer, AZLD’s President. With every event, we’re seeing not just incredible drives, but also incredible camaraderie.”AZLD’s innovative event formats — including Long Ball (longest single drive) and 3Ball (longest combined total over three drives) — continue to push competitors strategically and physically, adding layers of excitement for fans and players alike.Leaderboard Momentum:With three events now complete, the race to qualify for the Season Championship to be held on Saturday, June 21st is heating up. Updated results and current FedEx Cup and 3M Cup standings can be viewed online at www.azlongdrive.com Next Event:Mark your calendars — the final event of the AZLD inaugural season is scheduled for Saturday, June 14th, again at Dobson Ranch. Players of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to register early.Join the Movement:Follow @azlongdrive on Instagram to catch highlights, behind-the-scenes action, and leaderboard updates. Share your content using #AZLongDrive to be featured.

AZ Long Drive Sizzle Reel

