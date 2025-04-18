Arizona Long Drive League Crowns Champions at Inaugural Event

Arizona Long Drive launched with big drives, bold talent, and thrilling finishes in Long Ball and 3Ball formats at its debut event in Mesa.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona Long Drive launched its 2025 season with a high-octane showcase of power and precision on Saturday, April 12 at Dobson Ranch Golf Club. Competitors of all ages delivered standout performances during a thrilling evening under the lights, culminating in dramatic finishes across the league’s unique Long Ball and 3Ball competition formats.Long Ball is a traditional long drive competition where the winner is determined by a golfer’s single longest drive. 3Ball is a signature Arizona Long Drive format that adds strategy and consistency, awarding the highest combined distance from a golfer’s best three drives out of five. Each competitor is automatically entered into both formats.In front of an energetic crowd, junior golfing phenom, Ashley Shaw, led the charge in the 13–17 age division with a 327-yard bomb and an impressive 977-yard 3Ball total. Right behind Ms. Shaw were junior golfers Taylor Underhill and Lilee Payne with drives of 283 and 270 yards respectively. Sierra Everson topped the 18–34 Women’s Long Ball with a 271-yard drive.Golfers Easton Leon and Luke Williams also turned heads with dominant performances in their respective age divisions. Leon launched a monster 341-yard drive and posted a combined 994 yards in the 3Ball competition to sweep the 13–17 Boys division. In the premier 18–34 Men’s division, Williams hammered a 360-yard drive and totaled 1,058 yards in 3Ball, earning top honors and cementing his status as a rising star in the sport.Because Williams’ total 3Ball yardage exceeded 1,000 yards, he earned a spot in the prestigious 1,000 Yard Club. He was joined by Kenny Held, Kenny Taylor, Jacob Sessum, Spencer Harter, Lukas Kirby, and Tucker Baca — all of whom recorded 3Ball totals surpassing 1,000 yards. With 3Ball totals above the 800-yard threshold for women, Ms. Shaw and Ms. Underhill became the first female members of the 1,000 Yard Club.What Sets Arizona Long Drive Apart?• The 3Ball format — totals a player’s three best drives out of five — gives every golfer a shot at glory, rewarding both raw distance and repeatable accuracy.• Multiple age and gender divisions — allow competitors to compete on a level playing field.• Season-long trophies — the FedEx Cup (Long Ball) and 3M Cup (3Ball) create ongoing rivalries and build anticipation throughout the year.• The 1,000 Yard Club — honors male golfers who total over 1,000 yards in 3Ball, and female golfers who surpass 800 yards — a prestigious mark of elite long drive performance.• Accessible and inclusive events — welcomes walk-ins, amateurs, and pros alike — making it a community-friendly showcase of talent and passion for the sport.Additional winners included:Men 35-44- Kenny Held: 362-yard Long Ball and 1,057-yard 3BallMen 45-54- Jacob Sessum: 344-yard Long Ball and 1,006-yard 3BallWomen 45-54- Shawnna Joyner: 195-yard Long Ball and 556-yard 3BallMen 55-64:- Gary Haynes: 251-yard Long Ball and 717-yard 3BallMen 65-75- Mark Held: 301-yard Long Ball, and James Robinson: 829-yard 3BallMen 75+- Dave Dickey: 239-yard Long Ball, and 699-yard 3BallAs Arizona Long Drive continues its season with its second event on Friday, May 16th, fans and participants alike can expect more high-energy events, thrilling rivalries, and unforgettable moments. For full results, photos, and upcoming event details, visit: www.azlongdrive.com

