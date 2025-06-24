Op-Ed: New York Will Always Support Reproductive Rights

Today, on the third anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling, which ended the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States, Governor Hochul authored an op-ed in Empire Report reaffirming her commitment to keeping abortion safe and accessible in New York. Since taking office, Governor Hochul has made nation-leading investments in expanding reproductive freedom rights for New Yorkers including: increasing funding to support abortion care providers, passing historic legislation protecting both patients and New York doctors and today announced nearly $25 million to organizations in New York that support abortion care. Text of the op-ed can be viewed online and is available below:

Three years ago today was the last day that every woman in the United States had a constitutionally-protected right to access abortion.

With the stroke of a pen the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and our nation erupted in grief, anger and fear. This was a right that my mother’s generation fought for – a right we expected would be here to stay for my daughter and granddaughters’ generations.

Over the past three years, anti-choice politicians have done everything in their power to restrict reproductive freedom. Nineteen states have passed total or near-total abortion bans, and women have literally died because they couldn’t get the care they needed.

But here’s the thing about New Yorkers: when you try to take away our rights, we fight like hell to protect our people. New York will always stand as a safe harbor for women who need abortion care.

So what did New York do when they tried to strip away our freedoms? We got to work.

Immediately following the leaked release of the Dobbs decision, we invested a nation-leading $35 million to support abortion providers statewide. This funding is helping New York doctors address financial challenges and make much-needed investments in security. And in 2022, I signed New York’s “Shield Law” to protect the rights of patients and prevent other states from prosecuting New York’s doctors.

This year, we went a step further by offering additional protections for those prescribing abortion medication via telemedicine by protecting their personal information.

These issues aren’t hypothetical. Consider this: a warrant was issued in Louisiana to arrest a New York-based doctor who, for decades, performed her duties as a health care provider. She assisted women exercising control of their own bodies and helped them access the basic health care they needed. Because of our “Shield Law,” we protected that New York doctor.

Even as other states continue to target, harass and scare doctors and patients, we’ll continue to stand up for what’s right. In this year’s budget, we’ve invested over $60 million to protect New Yorkers’ right to reproductive health care and the brave providers who ensure care is provided to those who need it most. Today, I’m proud to announce nearly $25 million in State grants from the New York State Abortion Access Program, which will go directly to organizations in New York that support abortion care.

People across the nation look to us for leadership. My promise to them – and to all New Yorkers – is that we will continue to stand as a safe harbor for anyone who needs abortion care.

And to anyone who dares threaten these fundamental freedoms, my message is simple: Not here. Not now. Not ever.