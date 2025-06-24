MPD Makes Arrest in Benning Road Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at approximately 5:10 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed, one of the victims was pronounced dead. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Jacquise Zanders of Southeast, DC.

On Monday, June 23, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20-year-old Antoine Lowery of Southwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 25070930

