Improving cooperation with Egypt in field of internal affairs

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dačić discussed today with Minister of the Interior of Egypt Mahmoud Tawfik the possibilities for further improving bilateral cooperation in the field of internal affairs, especially in the field of combating all forms of crime, terrorism and illegal migration.

