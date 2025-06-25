Savant Labs Wins 'Overall Agentic AI Platform of the Year' in 8th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI Companies & Solutions

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , the leader in AI-powered analytics automation , today announced that its analytics automation platform has been selected as “Overall Agentic AI Platform of the Year” in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards. The awards, presented by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization, recognize the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.Savant's agentic AI analytics automation platform enables business analysts in finance, tax, accounting, HR, and operations to automate complex workflows without requiring coding, integrations, or implementation efforts. With a no-code design, analysts can build and run workflows, tapping into more than 500+ data sources, including spreadsheets, CRMs, ERPs, databases, and cloud storage systems.“Thank you to AI Breakthrough for recognizing us with ‘Overall Agentic AI Platform of the Year.’ With 150M+ spreadsheet professionals, we knew the market was ripe for agentic AI automation, and that’s what our modern, easy-to-use SaaS platform provides. Our customers appreciate how simple it is to get started with the straightforward and intuitive tools,” said Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder at Savant Labs. “We feel that true innovation lies in the ease of use and ease of deployment to hundreds and thousands of users, along with a pricing consumption model that democratizes Agentic AI to every business regardless of size or IT expertise.”Following Savant’s Summer 2025 release, Savant customers can now leverage first-to-market capabilities such as:● Agentic Analytics SuiteTM – A collection of AI agents built to automate fundamental tasks for analysts● Intelligence GraphTM – A dynamic intelligence layer that iteratively learns and improves workflow quality● One-click integration with Anthropic Claude v3.5 – Making it easier than ever to activate safer, more steerable AI in seconds“Savant is disrupting the analytics market with a modern, agentic AI analytics automation platform. Business analysts spend most of their time manually sourcing data, performing difficult analytics, and building reports in spreadsheets. Unfortunately, current self-service analytics tools are pricey, not easy to use, and have not solved for reliable governance of data,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Savant's agentic AI analytics automation platform, with its agentic-driven, easy drag-and-drop tools, cloud- and AI-first architecture, and complete governance, is transforming how data analysts work. Savant’s platform gives analysts data freedom, and IT complete governance and control.”The AI Breakthrough Awards received over 5,000 nominations from 20+ countries this year, celebrating industry leadership in areas including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications, and many more.For more information or a demo, visit www.savantlabs.io About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an agentic AI analytics platform built to help business analysts access, prepare, and manage data faster and more securely. By replacing manual reporting tasks traditionally handled in spreadsheets and legacy tools, Savant enables enterprises to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and deliver faster insights. The platform is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies, including Zynex Medical, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more, visit www.savantlabs.io About AI BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

