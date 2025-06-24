2025 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo Draws Highest Attendance in 15 Years

Produced by Ethanol Producer Magazine and organized by BBI International, the largest global ethanol event was held in Omaha, Nebraska June 9-11, 2025

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW), held in Omaha, Nebraska, concluded with record-breaking participation and industry engagement, reinforcing its role as the largest and most influential gathering in the global ethanol sector. The event welcomed nearly 2,500 attendees, 370 exhibitors, 150 speakers, and over 575 biofuel producers, representing 94% of U.S. installed ethanol production capacity.With representation from 45 U.S. states, eight Canadian provinces, and 30 countries, this year’s FEW achieved its highest attendance in 15 years, and the largest share of production capacity ever assembled at the event.“The turnout, excitement and large number of new technologies at this year’s FEW reflect the ethanol industry’s vital role in advancing U.S. energy policy,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer of BBI International. “The discussions in Omaha underscored how domestic ethanol production continues to support energy independence and strengthen rural economies.”In addition to the robust main agenda including four program tracks, the 2025 FEW featured two co-located events, the Sustainable Fuels Summit and the Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, which brought even more technical depth and cross-sector engagement to the event.“We were proud to host an exceptional lineup of speakers this year, including leading ethanol producers, engineers, technology developers and analysts,” said Danielle Piekarski, content and program manager at BBI International. “Our presenters brought deep expertise and timely insight into every major topic facing the industry—from improving plant performance and reducing carbon intensity to navigating new market opportunities and regulatory landscapes. The caliber of speakers at FEW 2025 truly elevated the event.”The conference’s four-track agenda featured educational sessions, case studies and industry insights, while a sold-out expo hall highlighted innovations in plant technologies, carbon management and operational efficiencies.Planning is already underway for next year’s event. The 42nd Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo will take place June 2–4, 2026, in St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.fuelethanolworkshop.com for more information.About Ethanol Producer Magazine Now in its 31st year of continuous publication, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the ethanol industry's leading trade journal, known for editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution. It is recognized globally in the ethanol industry, providing insights into plant optimization, research, science, technology, equipment, environmental health and safety, compliance, marketing, policy, and industry events.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, North American SAF Conference & Expo and Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, as well as a series of influential regional events. Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.