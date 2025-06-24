Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces 24 Prison Inmates Indicted on Charges in May Penitentiary Disturbance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

 PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces 24 inmates have been indicted on charges in connection to the May 27 disturbance at the Penitentiary that left 14 inmates injured.

“The defendants orchestrated violent assaults that endangered both inmates and staff,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Attorney General will hold accountable those engaging in violence within the prison walls.”

The 24 inmates charged in the May 27 disturbance were indicted on either felony or misdemeanor charges including Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Rioting. The assaults resulted in 14 inmates injured and four were transported to local hospitals. Maximum sentences for individual defendants extend up to 80 years in prison.

All defendants were indicted last week by a Minnehaha County Grand Jury. The cases were investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the South Dakota Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General. The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the cases.

Court appearances for the defendants will be scheduled later. The defendants are presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

Inmates who have been charged are:

  1. Daniel James Farmer
  2. Montique Rinaldo Bickham
  3. Treysean Mychael Gunnoe
  4. Carlos Luis Riveramontes
  5. Cruz Louis Deleon
  6. Cyruss Baylee Haag
  7. Elias Seth Richard
  8. Bryce Jaymes Spinks
  9. Trevor Joseph Cunningham
  10. Ethan Bradley Phillips
  11. Austin John Esser
  12. Mekohl Louis Tyrel Johnson
  13. Ezekiel Chavez Two Dogs
  14. Luis Javier Perez-Melendez
  15. Hunger High Pipe
  16. Enos Evans Horned Eagle
  17. Dylan Robert Brown
  18. William Christopher Little
  19. Garrett Austin Dumarce
  20. Lyric Murray Hill
  21. Jonathan Alan Denoyer
  22. Adrian Vaughn Lund
  23. Deaundrea Gage Janis
  24. Shaun Ray Valenzuela

