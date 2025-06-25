Vidac Pharma Receives 'Buy' Rating and Increased Valuation from Sphene Capital, Underscoring Strong Growth Prospects

Sphene Capital Cites Strong Clinical Pipeline and Unique Approach to Tumor Microenvironment Disruption

Vidac Pharma Plc (XSTU:T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

This independent 'Buy' rating reflects the strength of our pipeline and the value creation potential we offer as we progress toward registration” — Dr. Max Herzberg

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Plc , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel anti-cancer therapies targeting the tumor microenvironment, announced today that it has received an updated equity research report from Sphene Capital , a prestigious German equity research firm, assigning the company a “Buy” rating and a significantly increased valuation.The independent analyst report highlights Vidac’s differentiated therapeutic platform, ongoing clinical advancements, and strong long-term potential in the oncology space.Sphene Capital emphasized Vidac’s proprietary metabolic disruption strategy, which targets reversal of the Warburg effect—a hallmark of cancer cell metabolism. The company’s lead candidate, VDA-1102, is currently in Phase II clinical trials for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and has demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety results.“We are pleased to see growing recognition from the investment community of Vidac Pharma’s scientific leadership and clinical momentum,” said Dr. Max Herzberg, Founder and Executive Chairman of Vidac Pharma. “This independent 'Buy' rating reflects the strength of our pipeline and the value creation potential we offer as we progress toward registration.”The report also cited Vidac’s experienced leadership, robust intellectual property portfolio, and strategic positioning in addressing unmet medical needs in oncology—key factors supporting the company’s investment appeal.

