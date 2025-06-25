Lumea Earns Prestigious Global and State Awards for Impact in Cancer Diagnostics

Lumea won two prestigious awards for its digital pathology tech, improving cancer diagnostics at both a global and state level.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea, a leader in digital pathology technology, today announced it has received two prestigious awards for its significant contributions to healthcare innovation: a 2025 Global Recognition Award and a Utah Best of State award in the Medical Processes category. This dual recognition highlights Lumea’s leadership in advancing global cancer diagnostics while celebrating its profound impact on its home state of Utah."Receiving both a global and a local award is a powerful validation of our mission to improve lives through smarter, faster, and safer diagnostic tools,” said James Thackeray, CEO of Lumea. “It’s a testament to our team’s dedication to solving real-world challenges in pathology. Behind every biopsy is a patient and their family waiting for answers, and these honors reinforce our commitment to delivering accuracy and speed when it matters most."Global Recognition for Setting New Industry StandardsLumea was honored with the 2025 Global Recognition Award for reshaping diagnostic practices on a global scale. The company was founded by pathologists Drs. Jared Szymanski and Matthew O. Leavitt, who identified and addressed persistent shortcomings in traditional pathology. Lumea’s patented pre-analytical technologies were designed to guarantee optimal specimen care from the outset, tackling critical inefficiencies and risks.Lumea's innovations provide quantifiable improvements across the entire diagnostic workflow:- The BxBoard® system replaces outdated specimen transport methods, cutting biohazard waste by 136%, plastic waste by 83%, and the use of the hazardous chemical formalin by 89%.- The BxChip® improves tissue representation on glass slides, increasing tissue surface area by 14.5% and biopsy core length by 31.8%. This has led to a 9.3% increase in accurate cancer detection rates, a substantial advancement for patient outcomes worldwide.Beyond its physical hardware, Lumea’s platform extends to an advanced digital pathology viewer , LIS, and integrated AI tools, supporting remote diagnostics and enhanced workflow efficiencies. This comprehensive, user-driven approach, shaped by the experiences of pathologists, ensures every innovation meets the practical needs of its users. With an extensive patent portfolio, Lumea has broadened its initial focus on prostate cancer to encompass a range of cancer types, such as dermatology and gastroenterology. Hundreds of laboratories and pathologists worldwide have adopted Lumea’s solutions, and over 2 million specimens have been diagnosed using its technology.Honored at Home as a Utah Best of State WinnerThe Best of State Award celebrates Lumea's exceptional achievements, innovation, and positive community impact within Utah. The judges recognized Lumea for its leadership in transforming how biopsies are handled and cancer is diagnosed, improving the quality of life in the state.By combining its innovative hardware with an AI-powered digital pathology platform, Lumea has dramatically shortened diagnostic turnaround times from an industry standard of 4–6 weeks to as little as 3–4 days. This efficiency significantly reduces the anxious wait for patients and their families.Headquartered in Lehi, Lumea is a proud contributor to Utah's economic and scientific landscape. The company continues to create high-paying STEM jobs, embrace family-friendly policies, and give back to the community that fuels its innovation.About LumeaLumea is powering efficient, affordable, and accessible digital pathology through simplified, workflow-driven innovation with both tissue-handling technology and a best-in-class viewer with AI-driven workflows. As the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, processing the highest volume of digital cases nationwide. With over a decade of expertise, Lumea has set the standard for efficiency, quality, and premium cancer diagnostics. With a global presence spanning five continents, Lumea supports over half of the U.S. urology market and top dermatology and gastroenterology groups, optimizing tissue integrity, boosting detection rates, and delivering measurable ROI. By placing patients at the core, Lumea is transforming pathology for a more precise and efficient future. Learn more at www.lumeadigital.com

