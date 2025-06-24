A Legacy of Leadership and Love: First Sergeant Charles Olivas Retires After 36 Years of Service

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A hush fell over the auditorium as the final notes of the national anthem rang out. Then, surrounded by family, fellow Soldiers, and senior leaders from across the Wyoming Military Department, First Sergeant Charles A. Olivas Jr. stepped into a moment that marked the end of a 36-year journey and the beginning of a new chapter.

For more than three decades, Olivas served as a steady anchor in the Wyoming Army National Guard, known as much for his logistical expertise as for his servant-hearted leadership. His career spanned deployments, state activations, leadership transformations and cultural shifts across the force. Yet through it all, one constant remained: His commitment to service and family.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming’s Adjutant General. “When you look at the slideshow and hear his story, it becomes clear—Charles Olivas’s life is about two things: service and family. Every role he’s taken has been about giving of himself. Whether it was food service, equal opportunity, or sexual assault prevention, he always showed up—not for himself, but for the people around him.”

Olivas’s military journey began in 1988 as a junior in high school, when he enlisted through the Split Option Program. He went on to serve in a long list of units including the 289th General Supply Company, 22nd Support Command during Desert Shield/Desert Storm, the 115th Field Artillery Brigade, 94th Troop Command, and multiple deployments to Kuwait. Over the years, he filled nearly every NCO leadership billet, culminating in his final post as the G4 Superbird Logistics Management Specialist.

His service wasn’t confined to uniforms and formations. Olivas’s parallel civilian role as a federal technician allowed him to impact the Guard’s day-to-day operations while his community engagement amplified his reach. He taught English as a second language, coached baseball for 17 years, led parent-teacher organizations, facilitated faith formation classes and served on statewide boards and prevention coalitions.

During the ceremony, laughter and reverence interwove as family members recalled his sense of humor and relentless commitment. From teaching others to lead to turning “stupid but effective” ideas into policy, Olivas embraced both the science and art of military life. “I got lucky,” he said. “I got to be part of military science and military art. When those two come together, they make music, and I got to be the conductor.”

Lt. Col. Robert Lejeune, Wyoming Army National Guard chief of staff, said Olivas was more than a logistics expert, he was a mentor who influenced generations of Soldiers.

“In all the chaos and turbulence of the last four decades: Desert Storm, the Twin Towers, Iraq, Afghanistan, Charles was the one steady point we could count on,” Lejeune said. “There were times when I was off base, and he brought me back in. I wouldn’t be here today without his mentorship.”

That sentiment echoed across the ceremony. Col. Kristina Tweedy, Wyoming Air Guard director of staff-air, recounted long conversations with Olivas during his time in human resources, calling him a “servant leader” whose unique perspective and integrity left a permanent mark.

“When someone makes a real impact on your career, you never forget them,” she said. “Charles is the kind of person whose legacy is the number of people he’s touched, Army, Air. It doesn’t matter. They all know who he is.”

Throughout his career, Olivas received dozens of honors, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation and Achievement Medals with multiple Oak Leaf Clusters, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Kuwait Liberation Medal, and the Army Meritorious Unit Citation. He was also a recipient of the Order of Saint Barbara—recognizing his connection to the field artillery—and a long-standing member of the Wyoming Military Funeral Honors Team.

But for Olivas, the awards were always secondary to the relationships.

“Be the leader you want leading you,” he said during his final remarks. “When it’s your time to lead—lead. When it’s your time to follow—be a good follower too.”

In true first sergeant fashion, he left the crowd with one final exercise: “Put your hands out like you’re going to clap,” he grinned. “On the count: 1… 2… 3… CLAP. That’s leadership. You see how I led you? You are now qualified.”

A standing ovation followed.

As the benediction closed the ceremony, Father Emilio offered a final prayer: “May Saint Michael, protector in battle, watch over you and your loved ones. May you never doubt that your service is remembered.”

1st Sgt. Charles A. Olivas Jr. introduces his family during the ceremony, June 16, 2025. He credited his wife and children as the foundation behind his long career of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Maj. Gen. Greg Porter presents the Meritorious Service Medal to 1st Sgt. Charles A. Olivas Jr. during the retirement ceremony in Cheyenne, Wyo., June 16, 2025. The award recognized Olivas’s leadership in logistics and organizational improvement. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming adjutant general, presided over 1st Sgt. Charles Olivas, Wyoming Army National Guard Soldier, retirement ceremony in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on June 18, 2025.

Guests watch a slideshow highlighting the life and service of 1st Sgt. Charles A. Olivas Jr. during the ceremony in Cheyenne, Wyo., June 16, 2025. The photos reflected deployments, family memories, and decades of leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Theresa Olivas is escorted to the stage and honored with a certificate of appreciation during the ceremony in Cheyenne, Wyo., June 16, 2025. Her steadfast support was a key part of Olivas’s successful career. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)