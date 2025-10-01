A Legacy of Service: Wyoming National Guard honors Deputy Director Doug Shope for 32 years of service

Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wyoguard/albums/72177720329340741/

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett Jr.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Veteran’s Commission room was filled with memories, laughter and applause as leaders past and present gathered to honor Deputy Director Doug Shope, who concluded an extraordinary 32-year career with the state of Wyoming and 22 of them with the Wyoming Military Department.

Shope, a quiet yet steadfast leader, stood before the crowd surrounded by Soldiers, Airmen, friends and family, as they celebrated his decades of service to Wyoming and its citizens.

“Doug, you’ve always been passionate about doing what’s right for Soldiers, Airmen, and employees,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming’s Adjutant General. “Every decision you’ve made has been for the benefit of this organization. Thank you for your dedication.”

A Career Built on Service

Shope’s journey began in 1980 when he transferred from Nebraska to the Wyoming Army National Guard while attending the University of Wyoming. Two years later, he commissioned as a second lieutenant through the ROTC program.

He served in several roles over the years, concluding his military career in 1995 as the federal comptroller for the Wyoming Army National Guard.

Shope also built a career on the state side, beginning in 1987 as an engineering technician earning $7.93 an hour. By 2003, he was appointed Deputy Director of the Wyoming Military Department, a position he would hold for more than 22 years.

Over his career, Shope worked under six governors and six adjutants general, navigating countless challenges and leading large-scale projects that shaped the Wyoming National Guard’s facilities and readiness for decades to come, Porter said.

A Steady Hand Through Change

Many who spoke at the retirement ceremony shared personal memories of Shope’s leadership and influence.

Wyoming State Senator (ret.) Brig. Gen. Stephan Pappas and former assistant adjutant general-air for the Cowboy Guard, remembered first meeting Shope early in his career.

“When Doug was a captain or major, his office was right next to the brigade office,” Pappas said. “You were the man, [Doug], who paid me for the design work I did on facilities — a very important man in my life.”

Pappas, now chair of the Transportation, Highways, and Military Affairs Committee, also praised Shope’s support of legislative work. “Doug, thanks for everything you’ve done for [legislative service office] and the legislature,” he said.

Maj. Gen. (ret.) Ed Wright, former Wyoming Adjutant General, reflected on Shope’s years of service under his tenure as adjutant general.

“Doug, you were one of those rare people I never had to worry about,” Wright said. “You did your job faithfully, with pride and excellence. I salute you for your service and wish you well.”

Driving Big Ideas Forward

Shope’s reputation as a problem-solver and risk-taker came through in stories shared by former adjutants general and commanders.

One recalled two ambitious projects: hosting a nationwide TAG conference in Jackson Hole and spearheading the creation of the Wyoming Military Department Museum.

“If you’ve ever hosted an event like that, you know how expensive it is,” he said. “Doug spearheaded it and made it happen. Both were major undertakings, and without Doug, they wouldn’t have been successful.”

Col. (ret.) Tim Sheppard, Wyoming Veterans Commission director, reflected on Shope’s leadership early on when he commanded the 960th.

“Doug was a strong commander and, paired with Jerry Hankins, they made a great team,” Sheppard said. “Later, as staff captains, he was just as dedicated. Wherever Doug has gone, he’s taken that same ability to lead and accomplish the mission.”

A Leader Who Built Foundations

Shope’s work touched nearly every corner of the Wyoming Guard, from modernizing training facilities to expanding land for maneuver exercises.

Two of his most significant projects were constructing the Army Aviation Support Facility during the base realignment and closure process and securing the purchase of the Gray Rocks Ranch, expanding training opportunities for Wyoming Soldiers.

But to Shope, these accomplishments weren’t about personal recognition.

“I’ve always seen myself as a fixer,” Shope said during his remarks. “Someone who finds resources and allocates them to make things happen. But I didn’t do this alone. It was all of you — the incredible people in this organization.”

A New Chapter

The decision to retire was a personal one, Shope said. “I decided to spend more time with my grandkids, which is why I’m retiring now.”

As a token of appreciation, Porter presented Shope with a replica of the iconic buffalo statue that stands outside the headquarters building — a symbol of the Wyoming Guard’s motto, “Ride for the Brand.”

“The idea of having the buffalo always face into the wind was Doug’s,” Porter said. “This gift represents his vision, his passion and the impact he’s had on all of us.”

A Lasting Legacy

As the ceremony concluded, Shope reflected on the heart of his service.

“My goal has always been to support the E-3s, the second lieutenants and everyone serving in the traditional Guard,” he said. “If we support them, they’ll grow into the leaders who will stand in this room one day.”

Though he plans to move to Texas, Shope’s legacy will continue to be felt across Wyoming.

“I don’t know how often I’ll be back,” he said, “but please know how much I appreciate you all.”

