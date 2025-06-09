Diversified Labeling Solutions Launches Ecologic – A Smarter Choice for Sustainable Labeling

Eco-Friendly Label and Ribbon Solution

Leading label manufacturer introduces new eco-friendly product line

Our new Ecologic line empowers our distributor partners and their customers to reduce their environmental footprint without sacrificing label quality or performance” — Bill Johnstone, CEO of Diversified Labeling Solutions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS), a leading national label converter, is proud to introduce Ecologic, a new line of eco-friendly label materials designed to help reduce environmental impact throughout the supply chain.The Ecologic line features thinner label materials and ribbons, which result in more labels per roll, fewer roll changes, and lighter shipments, and reduced transportation emissions. By using less material per label, the new product line helps lower overall waste and energy consumption, offering businesses a smarter, more sustainable labeling solution from start to finish.In addition, DLS has partnered with Trees for the Future to plant one tree for every Ecologic roll sold, further amplifying the product line’s positive environmental impact.“At DLS, we believe that sustainability is not just a trend – it’s a responsibility,” said Bill Johnstone, CEO of Diversified Labeling Solutions. “Our new Ecologic line empowers our distributor partners and their customers to reduce their environmental footprint without sacrificing label quality or performance. Plus, by planting a tree for every Ecologic roll sold, we’re helping to create a lasting impact that extends beyond our products.”The Ecologic product line complements DLS’ ongoing green initiatives, including their long-running program that converts label waste into power pellets for renewable energy. DLS is also rolling out energy-saving upgrades like facility-wide LED lighting and efficiency improvements across production.A wholly-owned subsidiary of TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., DLS has been a preferred B2B supplier of high-quality, custom-printed pressure-sensitive labels since 1985. All products, from blank labels to full-color high-definition labels, are produced utilizing the latest in flexographic and digital printing technologies. Exemplar of their motto "We only succeed when you do," DLS' dedicated team is passionate about labels and is willing to share their expertise with partnered distributors to help them grow their business. With locations in five states and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, DLS is well-situated to offer products to distributor customers nationwide. To learn more about the dedicated team at DLS, its exceptional offerings and services, or to receive a quote, please visit https://teamdls.com or call 800.397.3013.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.