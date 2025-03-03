Diversified Labeling Solutions Upgrades their Chicago Equipment with Mark Andy P7 Servo Press

DLS' New P7 Servo-Driven Press

DLS Enhances Capabilities with New Mark Andy P7 Servo Press

The P7 reinforces our commitment to innovation and efficiency, helping us optimize production while maintaining our high standards for quality and reliability.” — Bill Johnstone, DLS CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of their ongoing efforts to update and upgrade their press portfolio, Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS) has added a Mark Andy P7 servo press to their Chicago (Itasca) plant. This investment aligns with DLS' commitment to modernization and efficiency while maintaining its existing production capacity.The P7 provides several advantages, including tighter registration control for higher printing speeds, job memory for repeat orders, and improved overall efficiency that translates to faster turnaround times for customers. Its advanced curing system features a double UV/LED lamp, which enables faster production while also allowing DLS to use a broader range of materials, inks, and varnishes. This increased versatility helps accommodate a wider variety of label applications and customization needs. Combined with its flexographic capabilities, these features ensure cost-effective production of large-quantity orders that are weather-resistant, fade-resistant, and suitable for industrial applications.“We’re excited to continue strengthening our flexographic capabilities and providing our customers with high-quality, durable labels,” said Bill Johnstone, DLS CEO. “The P7 reinforces our commitment to innovation and efficiency, helping us optimize production while maintaining our high standards for quality and reliability.”"Diversified Labeling Solutions' investment in the Mark Andy Performance Series P7 is a strategic move toward greater efficiency and advanced print capabilities," states Mike Kaufman VP of Manufacturing at DLS. “The P7 will significantly enhance our productivity with faster make-ready times, reduced waste, and improved print consistency. Additionally, its advanced UV drying technology expands our ability to work with more diverse substrates and finishing techniques, providing greater flexibility in meeting customer needs."The new P7 is part of DLS’ ongoing investment strategy to update and upgrade their fleet of presses across four manufacturing sites. These upgrades replace older machines, enhancing efficiency and streamlining production. Additionally, they reflect DLS’ commitment to sustainability by reducing material waste and optimizing energy usage.A wholly-owned subsidiary of TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., DLS has been a preferred B2B supplier of high-quality, custom-printed pressure-sensitive labels since 1985. All products, from blank labels to full-color high-definition labels, are produced utilizing the latest in flexographic and digital printing technologies. Embodying their motto, “We only succeed when you do,” the DLS team is dedicated to supporting partnered distributors with expert guidance and premium label solutions. The investment in cutting-edge technology like the P7 ensures that DLS remains a leader in the label industry, continuously evolving to meet the needs of its customers. With locations in five states and headquarters in Itasca, Illinois, DLS is well-positioned to serve distributor customers nationwide. To learn more, visit https://teamdls.com or call 800.397.3013.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.