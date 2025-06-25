Kongsberg Geospatial and FireSwarm Join Forces to Strengthen Early Wildfire Suppression and Drone Swarm Logistics

Kongsberg Geospatial and FireSwarm team up to deliver integrated drone and situational awareness tech for wildfire response and defense logistics.

By integrating FireSwarm’s suppression tech with KG's real-time visualization platform, we’re improving the speed and effectiveness of wildfire response and shaping the future of defense readiness” — Jordan Freed, President of Kongsberg Geospatial

OTTAWA, ON / SQUAMISH, BC, CANADA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kongsberg Geospatial (KG), a leader in real-time geospatial visualization and situational awareness, and FireSwarm Solutions Inc. (FireSwarm), a pioneering Canadian company focused on drone-based, AI enabled, wildfire suppression and transport logistics, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize their collaboration.This MOU establishes a framework for the two companies to jointly develop, demonstrate, and market an integrated solution that enhances operational readiness in wildfire response and defense logistics. The partnership brings together KG’s proven situational awareness software, IRIS Terminal and FireSwarm’s proprietary early suppression drone swarms to create a new standard in proactive wildfire management.“Being part of a global corporation focused on developing technology that protects people and critical infrastructure around the world is inspiring. Applying that focus to tackling Canada's biggest threats brings that inspiration home.” said Jordan Freed, President and Managing Director at Kongsberg Geospatial. “By integrating FireSwarm’s pioneering suppression technology with our real-time visualization platform, IRIS Terminal, we’re not only improving the speed and effectiveness of wildfire response, we're actively shaping the future of disaster resilience and defense readiness.”Under the MOU, the two companies will:- Jointly market their complementary solutions and conduct collaborative sales efforts;- Participate together in implementation projects focused on early wildfire suppression and situational awareness;- Respond to industry innovation calls from governments and agencies globally, including those from NATO DIANA, DRDC, and Horizon Europe;- Expand into adjacent sectors such as military drone swarm logistics for crisis response and support FireSwarm’s ThunderWasp GT platform into Canadian defense transport logistics opportunities.“Wildfires are no longer seasonal or remote; they have become a year-round threat and have overwhelmed our capacity to defend our values at risk,” said Alex Deslauriers, CEO at FireSwarm Solutions. “This partnership with Kongsberg Geospatial allows us to bring our autonomous swarm response systems into real-world crisis response operations with a trusted, field-proven situational awareness partner. Together, we can make wildfire suppression faster, smarter, and safer for communities, industry, and first responders.”The MOU also outlines collaboration on demonstrations that showcase technology readiness both within and beyond the wildfire space. With rising global demand for integrated emergency response systems, the combined offering from KG and FireSwarm is well-positioned to meet calls for scalable, autonomous, and mission-ready drone deployments.AboutAbout Kongsberg Geospatial:Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial ( https://kongsberggeospatial.com ), developer of the TerraLens Geospatial SDK, creates precision real-time software for air traffic control UAS and situational awareness. The Company’s products are primarily deployed in air-traffic control, Command and Control, and air defense solutions. Over three decades of delivering dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications in Aerospace, Defense, and the rapidly evolving Commercial UAV market. Over three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace.Media Contact:Kongsberg GeospatialKenza LoulidiMarketing Managerkenza.loulidi@kongsberggeospatial.com613-271-5516About FireSwarm Solutions:FireSwarm Solutions Inc. is a wildfire technology company developing comprehensive, wildfire management solutions and services. By leveraging advanced autonomous ultra heavy-lift, long-endurance Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) and drone technology, along with the development of patent-pending AI and machine learning algorithms and a fire mission kit, the company is committed to enhancing the rapid detection, assessment, and response to wildfires, ensuring the safety of people, values at risk and the planet. Visit FireSwarmSolutions.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.FireSwarm Solutions Inc.Media Contact:Melanie BitnerCo-Founder/CMOmelanieb@fireswarmsolutions.com(604) 812 7032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.