Kongsberg Geospatial Empowers Next-Generation Drone Operations with Advanced Geospatial Solutions at FLI Town

Kongsberg Geospatial partnership with Flying Lion’s FLI Town Initiative Drives Innovation in Drone-Enabled Public Safety Training

Our technology not only supports real-time decision-making but also paves the way for the next generation of drone-enabled emergency response capabilities” — Jordan Freed, President of Kongsberg Geospatial

OTTAWA, CANADA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kongsberg Geospatial (KG), a global leader in advanced geospatial technology, is proud to announce its critical role as a technology partner in FLI Town – the nation’s first dedicated Drone as First Responder (DFR) training center, developed by Flying Lion, Inc. KG’s cutting-edge geospatial solutions are now at the forefront of enhancing situational awareness, precise mapping, and real-time data analytics in this pioneering training environment.FLI Town provides a secure, remote facility for realistic DFR training and extensive UAS testing. In this unique environment, KG’s innovative software delivers the accurate and real time spatial data that enable first responders and drone operators to execute training scenarios with enhanced precision and safety—even under extreme conditions.“Collaborating with Flying Lion on the FLI Town project underscores our commitment to advancing public safety through superior geospatial intelligence,” said Jordan Freed, President and Managing Director, Kongsberg Geospatial. “Our technology not only supports real-time decision-making but also paves the way for the next generation of drone-enabled emergency response capabilities.”Integrating seamlessly with the training programs at FLI Town, KG’s solution empowers operators with critical tools for real-time monitoring, and airspace visualization. This partnership marks a significant milestone in leveraging geospatial technology to support emergency services and enhance operational readiness across diverse scenarios.As drone technology and public safety operations continue to evolve, Kongsberg Geospatial remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the rigorous demands of modern, high-stakes environments. The collaboration at FLI Town highlights KG’s ongoing commitment to fostering technological advancement and operational excellence in the field of unmanned aerial systems.About Kongsberg GeospatialKongsberg Geospatial is a global leader in advanced geospatial technology, offering innovative solutions that empower organizations with precise mapping, real-time data analytics, and enhanced situational awareness. Serving a wide range of industries including defense, public safety, and commercial sectors, KG is committed to delivering the tools needed to drive innovation and operational success. For more information, visit www.kongsberggeospatial.com

